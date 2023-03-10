The ethos behind Colorado's newest brewery is not complex: "More so than anything, we just want beer that's really well made," says Ross Koenigs, the brewmaster and co-owner of Second Dawn Brewing in Aurora.

Yes, but: The quality is evident in each beer pouring from the new taproom on Dayton Street, just blocks from Stanley Marketplace, whether it's traditional styles like a delicate Best Bitter or the fruity-hop hazy IPAs, John writes.

Why it matters: To be honest, it's rare for a new brewery to make great beer from the start. It takes practice to fine-tune recipes and adapt to new equipment, and often the beer improves with time.

What to know: There's no learning curve with Koenigs, who spent 11 years at New Belgium Brewing before departing in June to launch his own brewery, which opened in mid-February.

He led research and development of new beers and helped create the now-ubiquitous Voodoo Ranger IPA series, working in a culture of quality and attention to detail. He also pioneered hemp beers.

To that end, he acknowledges Second Dawn will focus on hop-forward beers, but he's also looking to mix in classic styles and a cocktail mentality, such as a Berliner Weiss splashed with fresh juice.

Of note: The brewery's name is a play on Aurora, which means dawn in Latin. "Second dawn is a time in your day you can make a choice for yourself and relax and enjoy your life," he says.

What to sip: Anything on the 12 taps, seriously. Open 11am-9pm, Tuesday through Saturday.