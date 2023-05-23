1 hour ago - Business
Colorado's summer travel expected to surge, AAA survey shows
Expect a busy summer of travel.
State of play: A new AAA Colorado survey finds about 60% of residents plan to take a summer vacation but less than a quarter have finalized those plans.
- More than eight in 10 residents plan to take a road trip. The top destinations are national and state parks and other major cities.
The big picture: The demand for flights and interest in roadtrips is exceeding 2022 levels. 2.7 million more people are expected to travel Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of summer — compared to 2022, AAA reports.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.