Data: AAA Colorado survey; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Expect a busy summer of travel.

State of play: A new AAA Colorado survey finds about 60% of residents plan to take a summer vacation but less than a quarter have finalized those plans.

More than eight in 10 residents plan to take a road trip. The top destinations are national and state parks and other major cities.

The big picture: The demand for flights and interest in roadtrips is exceeding 2022 levels. 2.7 million more people are expected to travel Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of summer — compared to 2022, AAA reports.