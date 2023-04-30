24 spots to eat, drink and play around the Denver Tech Center

We recently asked Axios Denver readers for recommendations around the Denver Tech Center, and you all came through.

Here's your mostly crowd-sourced guide to eating, drinking and playing in Greenwood Village and Centennial:

☕ Get jacked up on java at Milano Coffee, a family-owned shop that specializes in organic, fair-trade tea and coffee — plus plenty of baked goods — with locations in Centennial and Greenwood Village.

Monk & Mongoose Coffee in the DTC also offers top craft coffee and a great, light-filled space to get work done.

🇫🇷 Parisian cuisine might be done best at Le French, a beautiful Belleview Station bistro owned by French-Senegalese sisters Aminata and Rougui Dia. The bakery and cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Alayna recommends the French onion soup and the moules-frites.

Brunch plates served at Le French. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

🍣 For sushi, stop by the ultra-chic JING restaurant located in the Landmark at Greenwood Village, or head to Sushi Katsu for all-you-can-eat sushi in a more laid-back space. For fresh poke, try Sukiya Ramen.

🍔 Hungry for a hamburger? Check out Zig Zag Smokin' Burger or head to Uptown & Humboldt inside Grange Food Hall.

The Berlin Burger from Uptown & Humboldt. Photo: Kyle Bianchi

⚜️ Authentic New Orleans cuisine can be found at Jessie's Smokin NOLA inside of Max Taps in Centennial. "We would follow them to the ends of the earth," reader Jorian S. tells us.

🍷 Grab a glass and unwind at Ladrón Cellars. "Locally-owned and operated, and one of the best tasting rooms and patios with a view in town!" Christina H. says.

InVINtions, A Creative Winery is a family-owned business with nearly 100 wines from 14 different countries. The Rouge Wine Bar & Patio offers more than 50 wines by the glass with a focus on organic, boutique producers from around the world.

🕹️ Get your game on in Greenwood Village at Pindustry, a nearly 55,000-square-foot, entertainment-focused restaurant and bar with two kinds of bowling and a ton of games.

There's also The 1Up Arcade Bar, featuring 60 classic arcade games, 30 pinball machines and five Skee-Ball lanes.

Bowling lanes at Pindustry. Photo: Lucy Beaugard

🌮 Top tacos can be found at Carrera's Tacos (Alayna's fave) and Venalonzo's Tacos, where it's recommended you "try the quesabirria tacos," says Axios Denver reader Mike G.

🥙 For a taste of the Middle East, look to Surena Persian Cuisine, whose chef worked in a rotating restaurant atop the Milad Tower in the heart of Tehran. Be sure to order the kashk bademjan (Persian eggplant dip) — it's unreal.

Another prime pick is Sahara Mediterranean Restaurant, whose menu takes inspiration from Morocco and Lebanon.

The chicken barg kabob from Surena Persian Cuisine. Photo: Courtesy of David Bowen

🐙 For tapas, try Ambli Global in the DTC, an upscale restaurant offering a multi-cultured influenced menu and craft cocktails. It's "terrific" (as are the two owners, Pariza and Kelly). Very creative menu from Chef Ricardo and one of our go-to spots," Joe A says.

🍻 Come thirsty to veteran-owned Peak View Brewing, Greenwood Village's first small-batch craft brewery; Centennial's Resolute Brewing, which prioritizes giving back to the community; and Spice Trade Brewing, which serves globally-inspired beers and food.