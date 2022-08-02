1 hour ago - News

Carrera's Tacos brings West Coast flavor to metro Denver

Alayna Alvarez
Left to right: The street fries, queso taco with cauliflower, and shrimp taco from Carrera's Tacos. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Carrera's Tacos, owned by San Diego natives Josh and Ryan Carrera, serves some of the best Mexican food in Denver with a West Coast twist.

  • The business got off the ground as a popular food truck and catering company in 2019, and recently leveled up to a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwood Village, at 7939 East Arapahoe Rd.

What I ordered: The queso taco with cauliflower and a light layer of crispy cheese ($4.25); the shrimp taco with green salsa, crema, onion and cilantro ($3.75); and the loaded street fries ($15), which literally weighed 3.2 pounds and made me gasp when they arrived at my table.

The bottom line: No exaggeration, these tacos may be some of the tastiest I've had in my life.

Of note: Carrera's is working on its liquor license, and will begin serving brunch later this month, Axios Denver has learned.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more