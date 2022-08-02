Carrera's Tacos, owned by San Diego natives Josh and Ryan Carrera, serves some of the best Mexican food in Denver with a West Coast twist.

The business got off the ground as a popular food truck and catering company in 2019, and recently leveled up to a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwood Village, at 7939 East Arapahoe Rd.

What I ordered: The queso taco with cauliflower and a light layer of crispy cheese ($4.25); the shrimp taco with green salsa, crema, onion and cilantro ($3.75); and the loaded street fries ($15), which literally weighed 3.2 pounds and made me gasp when they arrived at my table.

I know they topped 3 pounds because I took them home and weighed them. (I like to measure food, apparently.)

The bottom line: No exaggeration, these tacos may be some of the tastiest I've had in my life.

Of note: Carrera's is working on its liquor license, and will begin serving brunch later this month, Axios Denver has learned.