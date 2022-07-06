Hey friends, Alayna here. I'm back with another story nobody asked for. 🙃

What's happening: I'm 99% sure I found the biggest fish sticks in metro Denver.

They hail from a seafood shop on Pecos Street near U.S. 36 that my fiancé and I stumbled upon one recent Saturday afternoon.

Details: Yorkshire Fish & Chips may not look like much from the street, but this no-frills family-owned restaurant has been serving authentic homemade English fare for more than 50 years.

Yorkshire's fish sticks — beer-battered Icelandic cod — come fried to crispy golden perfection, served in a humble paper tray atop a bed of hot "chips."

Though the fries are forgettable (and could really use some salt, as could the fish), they're redeemed by the heaps of ultra-crunchy deep-fried batter bits dumped beneath them.

By the numbers: The cod is cut into roughly 9.5-inch-long, 1-inch-wide strips that outstretch their containers.

A full order, with two fish pieces and fries, will set you back $17.95.

A half order costs $9.85.

What they're saying: "I might die of a heart attack, but as long as I die eating Yorkshire fried fish, I will go into heaven happy," wrote local Jacob Gillman in a recent Google review.

Be smart: Most folks come here for the fish, not so much the ambiance.

But with a sprawling parking lot, there are plenty of spaces to hop in your hatchback and have a perfect fish stick picnic.

Pro tip: Salt, lemons and vinegar are your friends here. Don’t be afraid to use them.