Charlotte’s full of wildly popular Black-owned businesses, some that have been around for generations serving family recipes, others that sprouted up in recent years amid a larger entrepreneurial boom.

By the numbers: Charlotte ranks as the No. 7 hub for Black-owned businesses in the U.S., per a 2023 report from Charlotte-based LendingTree. Black-owned businesses make up 4.9% of all small businesses in our metro.

Yes, but: 22.8% of our population is Black, so there’s room to grow the portion of local firms that are Black-owned.

Here's our ongoing list of Black-owned businesses in Charlotte to check out.

Of note: This isn’t an exhaustive list of all of Charlotte’s Black-owned businesses, and that there are plenty of other beloved non-business organizations that are rapidly growing, such as Mad Miles Run Club

Editor’s Note: This article was first published in June of 2020. It was last updated on Jan. 31, 2024.

FOOD + DRINK

The Central Avenue spot owned by a brother-and-sister duo from Ethiopia serves some of Charlotte's best injera bread — a spongy flatbread native to the East African country.

Details: It's located at 3007 Central Ave.

Abugida’s vegetarian feast. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Approachable cafe serving Caribbean cuisines like jerk chicken and wings near University City.

Details: It's located at 6434 W Sugar Creek Road.

Contrary to the name, this is not just another food truck. The menu experiments with staple dishes from the Northeast and the Deep South. Current menu selections include dishes like seafood mac and cheese with shrimp and crab and a hot chicken smash sandwich.

Details: Keep up with their schedule on their Instagram.

Pulled pork mac (discontinued menu option) from Another!? Food Truck. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Owner Cheryse Terry aims to "archive" Black culture at this coffee and retail shop in west Charlotte. It has locally roasted coffee and espresso, plus nostalgic books, magazines and relics.

Details: It's located at 2023 Beatties Ford Road.

Go deeper: Archive, a coffee shop celebrating Black culture, now open in west Charlotte

Archive owner Cheryse Terry. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

The East Coast-style pizza joint from husband-and-wife duo Kerrel and Nkem Thompson opened in December 2021. We suggest trying Bird's pepperoni pizza made with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni and basil. Act fast – they're known to sell out quickly.

Details: Bird is located at 510 E 15th St.

Go deeper: East Coast-style pizzeria now open in Optimist Park

Photo: Emma Way/ Axios Charlotte

Owner and chef Jasmine "Jazz" Macon was the former pastry chef at Leah & Louise. Macon is known for creating unique flavor that would often sell out at pop-ups at Hex Coffee in Camp North End and The Market at 7th St. in Uptown.

Details: B.A.D. is located at 1730 Abbey Pl.

Go deeper: Popular doughnut pop-up Beyond Amazing Donuts opens a brick-and-mortar shop in Montford Park

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

The intimate luxury lounge on South Mint Street was started by husband-and-wife duo Ramond "Mond" and Kyphi Boyd and features dishes like 24-karat gold leaf lemon pepper chicken wings and lollipop lamb chops.

Details: Cloud is located at 1510 S . Mint St.

Go deeper: A new "luxury lounge" named Cloud opens tonight in Wilmore

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios Charlotte

A South End wine bar and boutique with a tasting room, coffee shop and retail component.

Details: Find your next favorite wine at 222 West Blvd Suite S112 (located in The Winston in South End).

Owned by Chef Loso, this Caribbean spot located in a ghost kitchen offers authentic Jamaican food like jerk chicken, curry chicken, brown stew chicken and oxtail.

Details: Find them inside City Kitch

Go deeper: 11 places to get Caribbean food in Charlotte

Cuzzo's Cuisine

Owned by cousins Andarrio and Anglee, who both hail from South Carolina, this spot specializes in southern comfort foods. The menu includes wings, lobster mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, fish, chicken tenders and shrimp, among other comfort food.

Details: Order from their University location at 9601 North Tryon St or their newest location in Charlotte Premium Outlets's food court at 5428 New Fashion Way.

Axios archives

Charlotte's first and only build-your-own cereal bar offers a wide selection of classics like Honey Nut Cheerios and Cap N' Crunch, plus cereal varieties from around the world. It's a favorite of LaMelo Ball.

Details: It's located in Uptown at 127 Brevard Ct.

Go deeper: Charlotte's first cereal bar is now open — try the "Unicorn Breath" shake

Day & Night co-owner Greg Robinson poses with Cosmo & Wanda shake. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios.

From the team behind BW Sweets, this is a new food hall inside Northlake Mall serving mini cakes, brownies, cheesecakes, cookies, pies and cinnamon rolls.

Details: It's located inside Northlake Mall at 6801 Northlake Mall Dr.

The family-owned carry-out restaurant serves delicious burgers, hotdogs and milkshakes.

Details: It's located at 2737 W Sugar Creek Road.

Go deeper: 15 Must-try takeout spots in Charlotte

The mobile coffee shop has dozens of drinks on its menu, from espressos and teas to sodas and smoothies.

To support: Follow their Instagram for updates and check out their schedule to grab your morning beverage of choice.

Co-owners Markus Hunter and Michael Grant, say Eden will be a “versatile experience” with a hybrid bar/lounge.

To support: Visit the bar or lounge when they open in early March 2023 at 1212 Pecan Ave.

Go deeper: New three-story bar called Eden will open in Plaza Midwood next month

Sharon and Cliff Freshwaters operate their namesake restaurant tucked in a strip mall off Graham Street. They serve a mix of Southern and Cajun cuisine that's both meat-lover and vegetarian-friendly.

Details: It's located in Fourth Ward at 516 N Graham St.

Eliot Mosby owns the elevated venue with a restaurant, bar and hookah lounge offering the same wings and mild sauce that the original Harold's Chicken fast-casual chain is famous for.

Details: Dine in at their University City location 440 E McCullough Dr.

Go deeper: Popular Chicago chain Harold's Chicken expanding to Charlotte with "ice bar" and hookah

Photo: Alexis Clinton/ Axios Charlotte

Shamika and Roberto Brooks started Hip Hop smoothies in 2018 as a mobile operation. Today, they still have their food truck and three additional locations.

Details: Stop by one of their three locations in Uptown (224 E. 7th St.), west Charlotte (249 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road), or east Charlotte (5800 N. Sharon Amity Road).

Keep up with their food truck updates on Instagram.

Go deeper: Black-owned smoothie shop aims to bring healthier options to community

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Owned by Janelle & Desmen Milligan, this gourmet popcorn retailer serves a variety of novelty popcorn flavors, like fried chicken kettle corn and cookies 'n cream.

Details: Check them out at The Market at 7th St at ​​224 E 7th St. or shop online. Follow along on Instagram for updates and specials.

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Jazzy's serves cheesecake in every form and flavor. Owner Gerri Simmons started the business when she was a high schooler at East Mecklenburg in honor of her late uncle Jazzy. Expect everything from classic cheesecake with strawberries to honeybun cheesecake.

Details: Order from one of two locations at 1520 Overland Park Lane or Hunterville at 10011 Biddick Lane.

Jazzy’s pecan pie flavored cheesecake duo.

A juice bar offering fresh cold-pressed juices, organic açaí bowls, smoothies and cleanse programs.

Details: Place an order at 5818 Highland Shoppes Dr.

Co-owners and chefs Oscar Johnson and DC "Coop" Cooper — who recently received semifinalist nominations for Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation — specialize in Tidewater, Virginia-inspired cuisine. One popular menu item is Uncle Gene's Fish Sandwich, which is made with a piece of fried local fish, topped with field pea slaw and house-made hot sauce, garnished with Jimmy Sauce and packed onto a brioche roll.

Details: Jimmy Pearls is located in The Market at 7th Street at 224 E 7th St.

Go deeper: Charlotte chefs nab city's only James Beard semifinalist nod

Former Panthers player Marcus Lucas opened Krustaceans as a way to bring good low-country seafood to Charlotte. Customers can have spices and flavors added to their orders.

Details: Dine in at 2908 Oak Lake Blvd. (near the airport).

The southern-inspired juke joint run by husband-and-wife duo Greg and Subrina Collier has become a Camp North End staple. The Colliers have been instrumental in taking Charlotte's food scene to the next level.

Details: Dine in at 301 Camp Road.

Go deeper: "Holy sh*t": Charlotte receives 3 nominations on James Beard Awards' semifinalist listes Charlotte history"

Greg and Subrina Collier. Photo: Peter Taylor

Expect plant-based comfort food favorites, from meatless meatloaf to vegan sweet potato pie.

Details: Love in Action is located at 4419 Tuckaseegee Road.

Go deeper: Vegan restaurant serves popular meat alternatives in west Charlotte

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

A pop-up listening bar and cocktail lounge in Plaza Midwood started by mixologist Justin Hazelton from Leah & Louise.

Details: Grab a drink Lorem Ipsum, located inside The Refuge Hotel, at 1101 Central Ave.

Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

The popular takeout spot serves Maryland-style dishes including signature crab cakes.

Details: It's located at 2400 Tuckaseegee Road.

Go deeper: The crab cakes are back at LuLu's Maryland-Style Chicken and Seafood

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Chef Dallas Green serves up everything from fried lobster mac & cheese to chicken and waffles with strawberry butter.

Details: Follow their Instagram page to view their upcoming schedule.

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

The birria tacos are a crowd favorite, but Mariah's also has a selection of beef, chicken, shrimp and salmon tacos.

Details: Find Mariah's food truck schedule updates on Instagram.

Mother/daughter duo Edith "Didi" Jean-Francois and Christina Bowman started their food truck, Ms. Didi's Caribbean Kitchen, to bring Haitian cuisine to Charlotte.

Details: View Ms. Didi's food truck schedule online.

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Owner Michael Rhynes offers their popular fried chicken and fish along with a range of southern comfort food options for lunch, dinner and dessert at multiple locations.

Details: Place an order at (8006 Cambridge Commons Dr.) or order at their Uptown location (413 Dalton Ave).

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The no-frills seafood joint is sure to have you licking your fingers. Popular menu items include seafood baskets and seafood party trays.

Details: Stop by Mr.Seafood at 5430 N Tryon St. or place an online order.

Two concepts; one roof. Havana Smoke is an upscale cigar social club with a full bar and a small patio overlooking Uptown. One level above is Novelty House, a rooftop bar that's decked out with flowers on the walls and ceiling.

Details: Stop in (123 E. 5th St.) for a cigar or a cocktail on the roof.

Go deeper: Rooftop bar and cigar lounge now open in Uptown’s newest tower

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios Charlotte

Ian Jones, managing partner of Novelty House and Havana Smoke. Emma Way/Axios

Owner Sherry Waters and her daughter created the tea bar to allow residents to unplug from their busy city lifestyles. The tea bar offers hot and cold tea options, books, pastries and a prayer room.

Details: Visit the serene tea bar at 2326 Arty Ave for minute to unwind or check out their newwest location at 1017 Beatties Ford Road.

Owned by Kia and Clarence Lyons, Popbar has handcrafted gelato, "sorbetto" and yogurt pops made with natural ingredients and fun toppings.

Details: Stop in for a pop at Popbar's NoDa (3123 N Davidson St) or Camp North End (270 Camp Road) locations.

Go deeper: 9 places in Charlotte to get snowcones, popsicles and more frozen treats

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

The family-owned grill specializes in made-from-scratch dishes from fish and shrimp baskets to tacos.

Details: The grill is located at 1700 Donald Ross Road.

Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

The popular to-go-only spot offers loaded pizzas, tacos and seafood pastas with a twist. Their more popular items include lots of oxtail on an oxtail pizza, taco or in a pasta.

Details: Place an order online or in person at 1540 West Blvd.

You may remember Romeo's as the food truck that had lines of vegan-curious customers stretching down the block. Within about a year of starting the mobile operation, Romeo's expanded to a brick-and-mortar location with a drive-thru window.

Details: Pull up to the drive-thru window at 5518 South Blvd.

Go deeper: Romeo's Vegan Burgers truck to open first brick-and-mortar on South Boulevard

Photo courtesy Tigo Faulkner

The popular University City sports bar and restaurant offers dishes including pasta and grits topped with a protein of your choice, craft cocktails and hookah. They also host events throughout the week.

Details: Visit them at 3425 David Cox Road.

The seasonal food truck venture started by Akyah "Ky" Atkinson and her mother April Atkinson serves shaved ice and egg rolls. The menu has five egg roll options, 15 pre-made shaved ice options and 21 shaved ice syrups to mix and match.

Details: Follow Snow Your Roll on Instagram for schedule updates.

Go deeper: New food truck called Snow Your Roll serves shaved ice and egg rolls

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

A new soul food restaurant in University City with mimosa flights and an outdoor patio.

Details: Order in at 9211 N. Tryon St., in the same plaza as Binki Cafe.

Go deeper: Sol Delish will bring new soul food options to University City

A late-night restaurant in Uptown with a "seasoned mix of cultures" owned by brother duo, Baffour and Nana Atakora.

Details: Taste a variety of Spice's small plates at 515 N Ellis Lane.

Go deeper: New Uptown restaurant Spice offers international cuisine and late-night bites

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

A cocktail bar and dessert lounge in NoDa. Menu items include milkshakes, cotton candy cocktails and funnel cakes.

Details: Satisfy your sweet tooth at 3100 N Davidson St.

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The family-owned sandwich shop has been serving up subs for more than 30 years. If it's your first time stopping in, order the New Jersey Steak Hoagie.

Details: Stop by their Fourth Ward location at 516 N Graham St.

A coffee shop during the day and a mocktail and hookah bar at night.

Details: Grab a drink at 231 N. Caldwell St.

Go deeper: Sugar Lounge is Uptown's newest late-night spot, serving non-alcoholic drinks until 4am

Sugar Lounge. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

In addition to offering tattoos and booze, the Uptown nightlife spot also has a full menu with bar bites and larger plates, plus boozy cupcakes and hookah all under the same roof.

Details: Visit them at 505 E. 6th St.

Lobster Tails and Shrimp. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Owners Thomas Davis and his wife Kelly own the sports bar that offers shareable small bites, desserts and vegan options.

Details: Grab a drink while you watch the game at 430 W 4th St.

Go deeper: Former NFL player Thomas Davis is opening a new sports bar and lounge in Uptown

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The Jugo Bar's motto is "no junk — just juice." Owned by William Fulton (The Jugo Man), The Jugo Bar is a one-stop-shop for natural juices, hand-crafted lemonades and wellness products like elderberry syrup and sea moss gel.

Details: Pre-order online or visit the brick-and-mortar location at 3205 N Davidson St.

The beloved ice cream shop has a rotating list of creative ice cream flavors and ice cream cakes.

Details: Treat yourself at any of their four Charlotte-area locations including Plaza Midwood (913 Central Ave.), South End (1616 Camden Road), Lake Norman (19 Landings Dr.) and McAdenville (103 Main St.).

Axios archives

The South End ice cream shop might've closed after one year in business but owner Kristen Stewart can still be spotted all around town with her popular mobile cart.

Details: Follow Urban Sweets on Instagram to see where Stewart is popping up next or book the ice cream cart for your next event.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Ve-Go Food Truck

The vegan soul food truck serves up comfort dishes that would make any non-vegan do a double-take. Current menu offerings include pot roast, tacos, collard greens and mac and cheese.

Details: Catch Ve-Go at Pilot Brewing on Tuesdays and be sure to follow their schedule on Instagram.

The popular loaded fry restaurant owned by Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams specializes in creatively topped fries and other delicious combinations, like lobster mac and cheese fries.

Details: Visit What The Fries inside City Kitch at 2200 Thrift Road.

Go deeper: Scoop: What The Fries to open at City Kitch in Wesley Heights

Hot fries from What the Fries. Photo courtesy What the Fries

The Texas-based brewery's South End location became Charlotte's first Black-owned brewery in nearly three years. It's co-owned by Marcus Baskerville, who first opened Weathered Souls in San Antonio in 2016.

Details: Visit Weathered Souls at 255 Clanton Road and stay updated on Instagram.

Go deeper: Texas-based Weathered Souls Brewing Co. now open in South End

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Husband and wife duo Bernetta and Clarence Powell own and operate this west Charlotte staple. Bernetta opened it in 1998.

Details: Visit them at 2206 Beatties Ford Road.

RETAIL

A clothing store of Charlotte-inspired apparel founded in 2013 by three former UNC Charlotte roommates, Scott Wooten, Jerri Shephard and Christoper Moxley.

Details: Visit the flagship storefront in South End at 1616 Camden Road.

Go deeper: 704 Shop is opening a permanent location in South End

Expect a range of goods, from vintage knick-knacks to clothing, throughout. The store features new items daily since customers have the option to sell or trade their vintage pieces.

Details: Shop for your next outfit at 2923 S Tryon St.

Go deeper: Customize your wardrobe at this new vintage clothing store in South End

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Part art gallery, part studio collaborative, BLK MRKT connects local arts and photographers of color in Camp North End.

Details: Shop online or stop by their store at 1824 Statesville Ave.

Shop for your knitting needs or register for a crochet class.

Details: Shop in-store at 1235 East Blvd. in Kenilworth Commons or sign up for a workshop.

Go deeper: Charlotte Yarn owner Remi Haygood knits through her troubles, both personal and financial

Curio offers readings and energy clearing services, spell kits, talismans, crystals and stones, C4 candles, and other ritual-related things.

Details: Shop in-store at 3204-C North Davidson St. or place an order online and follow on Instagram.

Traci Bullock manages the secondhand boutique on Beatties Ford Road. The store is one of Friendship Community Development Corporation's programs, a nonprofit that helps Charlotteans with affordable housing, transitional living and more.

Details: Shop in-store at 1914 Beatties Ford Road or online.

Fitted cap retailer moved from Uptown to Camp North End in 2023. Find customizable caps and other streetwear staples, like authentic sports jerseys at the new shop.

Details: Fitteds is located at 701 Keswick Ave.

Go deeper: Popular custom hat shop opens in Camp North End

FITTEDS at Camp North End

It's a plus-size boutique where you've got to be "two-something to do something," according to shop owner Summer Lucille.

Details: Shop online, in person at their Norlake Mall location, 6801 Northlake Mall Dr. and be one of Juicy Body Goddess' 1.2M TikTok followers.



Go deeper: Got to be "two-something to do something" at this Charlotte boutique

Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Started in 2017 as a creative initiative to celebrate sneaker culture and the Black and brown women in the space "who make it dope," Kicks & Fros sells apparel such as crewnecks and t-shirts, plus accessories like totes, mugs and sneaker laces.

Details: Shop their online collection and get updates on Instagram.

Stock up on everything you need to do your nails. The store has SNS powder, brushes, gems and more — plus, you don't need a license to shop in-store.

Details: Head to their storefront at 9506 Monroe Road.

The bridal shop is owned by the sister duo Tracie and Jennifer Mackins. They offer luxury bridal dresses that are size-inclusive and all for under $2,000.

Details: Check out the wedding dresses and accessories at 2023 Beatties Ford Road.

Go deeper: New bridal boutique opens with affordable luxury wedding dresses in west Charlotte

A luxury loungewear brand that aims to prove comfort and fashion can co-exist. Owner Diandra Harvin creates elevated comfy clothes, like rompers and sets that can be worn both indoors and out.

Details: Shop Noite Rose's online collection and check out their Instagram for updates.

Go deeper: Luxury loungewear is in, says Charlotte woman making comfy clothes you can wear anywhere

Owned by Nyoni Sioh, the luxury menswear retailer offers bespoke suits, tuxedos, shirts, shoes, and accessories. Sioh says custom suiting and made-to-order pieces are the shop's specialty.

Details: Shop online or in-store at 325 N. Graham St.

Rollin' CLT hosts pop-up roller skating and lounge experiences. With their truck, they set up skating rinks for businesses and events — offering skates, hookah rentals and a mobile bar with their services.

Details: Keep up with their event lineup on Instagram.

Go deeper: New roller skating rink opening in Camp North End, and another hopes to open in Charlotte shortly after

Rendering courtesy of Brandi Fox/Rollin CLT

The pop-up independent bookstore owned by Abbigail "Abbi" Glen brings books to coffee shops and other small businesses such as Enderly Coffee, Sunflour Bakery and Pepperbox Doughnuts. Whatever she doesn't have on hand, she can order for you.

Details: Order books online or shop in person at 2620 Tuckaseegee Road.

Go deeper: How a 32-year-old former HR pro grew her retail business during Covid

Home, hair and skincare products that are handmade or developed by minority women.

Details: Stop by their store at 1425 Winnifred St. or head to their website to shop their selection.

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

An online store with everything you need to create an at-home bar setup. The Cocktailery also offers in-home, hands-on food and beverage experiences.

Details: Shop barware or book your private party online.

Cocktailery owner Tamu Curtis. Axios file photo

Owner William Wilson is a private designer and EGOT tailor — meaning he's designed clothing for the Oscars, Grammys, Emmys and TONY Awards. His business, William Wilson Custom Clothier, offers custom-made suits, shirts, trousers and overcoats based on each client's individual needs and personal style.

Details: Visit his store in Myers Park at 811 Providence Road.

SERVICES

A coworking space that prioritizes self-care in east Charlotte.

Details: Work remotely at 3124 Milton Road.

Go deeper: New east Charlotte coworking space inspired by Black women promotes self-care

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

A wine company that educates people through monthly wine-centered events around the city.

Details: Pop into one of their monthly wine bingo events or book them for a private event.

Go deeper: Test your sommelier skills at wine bingo in north Charlotte

Couple Corinna DeWitt and Tarrence Dent started their boat rental company, Black Boat Club, in February 2021. BBC is anchored primarily on Lake Norman, but will also travel to Lake Wylie.

Details: Book your rental or sunset cruise online.

Go deeper: 7 boat rentals near Charlotte

This boutique personal training studio offers customized workouts, nutrition coaching, assessments and monthly progress reports at its two locations, Charlotte Fit North (women-focused) and Charlotte Fit South.

Details: Take a class at Charlotte Fit North (1001 E W.T. Harris Blvd) or Charlotte Fit South (10106 Johnston Road).

Go deeper: From personal training to nutrition, CharlotteFIT's new studio aims to be a one-stop-shop for all things fitness

A nail salon in Northlake Mall which LaToya Evans' named as a way to honor her daughter.

Details: Get pampered at 6801 Northlake Mall Dr.

Go deeper: Charlotte PR expert opens nail salon honoring her late daughter at Northlake Mall

A Charlotte-based rideshare company with a fleet of luxury cars.

Details: Book your next ride or register your luxury vehicle for others to drive.

Go deeper: Charlotte's new rideshare company Goldsainte only uses luxury cars

Owner Marie Cloud's design philosophy is to get to know her client's passions and attributes to create soulful and curated spaces.

Details: Book a consultation for your next home project.

Go deeper: 9 Black Charlotte interior designers to support year-round

Create custom make-up products during a one-hour workshop.

Details: Book a class online before showing up at 1811 Sardis Road.

Go deeper: Make your own lipstick at Lip N Pour in southeast Charlotte

Photo: Alexis Clinton/ Axios Charlotte

Shaun “Lucky” Corbett opened Walmart’s first Black-owned, Black-operated barbershop back in 2019.

To support: Visit the barbershop at 3240 Wilkinson Boulevard and get a shape-up, haircut or shampoo, among other services. View the full service list here.

Go deeper A Charlotte man named Lucky just opened Walmart’s first Black-owned, Black-operated barbershop

Axios archives

The adult hip hop dance studio was founded by former Charlotte bobcats dance Ana Ogbueze and currently owned and operated by Kellye Hall.

To support: Bust a move by signing up for a class online or in person at 4109 Stuart Andrew Blvd A,

Twin brothers Damian and Jermaine Johnson have built their lives around No Grease barbershop, and they've become a model for Black entrepreneurial success in Charlotte.

Details: No Grease! has eight locations in the Charlotte area — get the addresses for each and book appointments here.

Go deeper: No Grease barbershop expands again, now with a franchisee who has big goals

No Grease! in action. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

A Charlotte startup that hosts special occasions — from birthdays to date nights — in temperature-controlled geo tents.

Details: You can book Pop Up Datez for your next special occasion here.

Go deeper: Charlotte startup Popup Datez is using temperature-controlled tents to become "the Uber of dates"

A luxury kid spa offering various birthday and spa day-themed packages. Services include manicures, pedicures, makeup sessions, runway shows and putt-putt.

Details: Schedule a party in Concord at 324 Church St.

The Sugar and Spice Spa Bus specializes in unique celebrations, including tea parties, spa parties and paint parties, for children ages 5-17.

Details: See their party packages and book your spot on their website.

Owner Whitney Mitchell offers a range of spa treatments, from nail trims to fur dyes, for all dog breeds.

Details: Treat your pup to a spa day at 9009 J M Keynes Dr.

Go deeper: LaMelo Ball spoils his dog at Whitney's Wittle Wonders in University City and you can, too

Photo: Courtesy of Whitney Mitchell

More resources: