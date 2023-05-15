Share on email (opens in new window)

Optimist Hall is a popular mixed-use development with a food hall located just outside Uptown in the Optimist Park neighborhood.

What to expect: The $60 million redevelopment of an old mill includes 83,000 square feet of office space occupied by Duke Energy, a 22,000-square-foot food hall, and an additional 32,000 square feet of anchor restaurant and outdoor space.

It seats about 650 people inside and outside, and it has ample courtyard, patio and lawn space.

The layout is a giant U with the food hall in the left arm, larger anchor restaurants along the right arm, and a dog-friendly central courtyard in the middle.

There is free WiFi and parking is free for the first hour and a half. After that, a visit will cost you $5 for an hour and a half to three hours and $18 for anything over three hours.

It has a total of 25 tenants (not including Duke Energy).

Flashback: Optimist Hall's historic mill building, once one of the largest producers of gingham textile in the country, dates back to 1892 and features nods to the past in everything from the paint color to original flooring and fire doors.

The hall's signature seafoam green paint matches the building's original interior color and the original walnut floors show wear and tear from the old spinning machines.

Reclaimed windows and new gingham screens create dividers between cozy seating nooks, and some of the tables are made with reclaimed heart pine.

Stop by: 1115 North Brevard St., a five-minute walk from Parkwood Station on the light rail.

Hours: 7am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 7am-10pm on Friday, 8am- 10pm on Saturday, and 8am-9pm on Sunday. Hours vary for food stalls.

This story was last updated in May 2024 to reflect Optimist Hall’s current tenant list.

Now open:

Suarez Bakery and Barra – Popular Park Road Shopping Center bakery’s second location serving a savory menu and Cuban-style coffee.

– Popular Park Road Shopping Center bakery’s second location serving a savory menu and Cuban-style coffee. Boxcar Betty's – The Charleston-based gourmet fried chicken sandwich shop features chicken sandwiches, classic Southern side dishes, salads, desserts and a kid's menu.

– The Charleston-based gourmet fried chicken sandwich shop features chicken sandwiches, classic Southern side dishes, salads, desserts and a kid's menu. Harriet’s Hamburgers – Old school burger joint from the teams behind Plaid Penguin and Papi Queso. The "succinct and nostalgic menu" is reminiscent of diners from the 1950s and 1960s.

– Old school burger joint from the teams behind Plaid Penguin and Papi Queso. The "succinct and nostalgic menu" is reminiscent of diners from the 1950s and 1960s. Botiwalla – Indian street grill from the James Beard-award-winning chef behind Asheville's wildly popular Chai Pani. The menu features grilled meats, flatbreads, fresh herbs and wraps along with homemade ice cream and boozy slushies. The original location is in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market and a second is on the way in Alpharetta. Related guide.

– Indian street grill from the James Beard-award-winning chef behind Asheville's wildly popular Chai Pani. The menu features grilled meats, flatbreads, fresh herbs and wraps along with homemade ice cream and boozy slushies. The original location is in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market and a second is on the way in Alpharetta. Related guide. Mezeh – Mezeh is a Mediterranean grill with locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

– Mezeh is a Mediterranean grill with locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. Paradiso – This Atlanta-based plant shop is next to Mezeh. Expect tons of beginner-friendly plants, terrariums, candles, plant and gardening books, pots and other plant and home goods.

– This Atlanta-based plant shop is next to Mezeh. Expect tons of beginner-friendly plants, terrariums, candles, plant and gardening books, pots and other plant and home goods. Noble Smoke – The b arbecue is inspired by both the Carolinas and Texas, and it's available by the pound or in a sandwich. It's next to Pet Wants.

– The b Enat Ethiopian – Expect traditional Ethiopian dishes like crispy sambusa, stewed tibs and injera bread. The 504-square-foot stall is between Boxcar Betty’s and Ava.

– The Merchant – An Atlanta-based stationery and homeware store – An Atlanta-based stationery and homeware store featuring vintage home goods, gifts and stationery from local vendors.

Schreiber's on Rye – Chef Larry Schreiber's New York-style deli featuring dishes such as pastrami on rye, matzo ball soup and Coney Island knish in the former Xiao Bao space.

Coming soon:

Marina's Tapas — A Spanish tapas food stall by the owners of Customshop in Elizabeth will open summer 2024.

A Spanish tapas food stall by the owners of Customshop in Elizabeth will open summer 2024. ESO Artisanal Pasta — An Italian food stall set to open this year by husband-and-wife duo Kristina Gambarian and AJ Sankofa, who started ESO as a delivery business during the pandemic. Their handmade pasta and sauces became so popular that they opened a storefront in New Jersey in 2021.

Here's a photo tour of Optimist Hall:

Central courtyard.

Soup dumpling from The Dumpling Lady.

Pork belly buns from Bao and Broth.

Lobster volcano roll at Zukku Sushi

Bar at El Thrifty. (Below)

Patio outside El Thrifty

Undercurrent Coffee

Archer Paper

Pork grilled cheese at Papi Queso.

Spindle Bar

Village Juice Co

Billy Sunday

Felix Empanadas

Ava Pizza

Fonta Flora’s taproom is located on the ground level below the food hall.

Looking for more Charlotte food and drink guides? Here’s a complete list of our guides including best burgers, best bars, best new restaurants, best weekly specials, best pizza, best sushi, best cocktail bars, top restaurants, and best brunch.