Optimist Hall is a popular mixed-use development with a food hall located just outside Uptown in the Optimist Park neighborhood.
What to expect: The $60 million redevelopment of an old mill includes 83,000 square feet of office space occupied by Duke Energy, a 22,000-square-foot food hall, and an additional 32,000 square feet of anchor restaurant and outdoor space.
It seats about 650 people inside and outside, and it has ample courtyard, patio and lawn space.
The layout is a giant U with the food hall in the left arm, larger anchor restaurants along the right arm, and a dog-friendly central courtyard in the middle.
There is free WiFi and parking is free for the first hour and a half. After that, a visit will cost you $5 for an hour and a half to three hours and $18 for anything over three hours.
It has a total of 25 tenants (not including Duke Energy).
Flashback: Optimist Hall's historic mill building, once one of the largest producers of gingham textile in the country, dates back to 1892 and features nods to the past in everything from the paint color to original flooring and fire doors.
The hall's signature seafoam green paint matches the building's original interior color and the original walnut floors show wear and tear from the old spinning machines.
Reclaimed windows and new gingham screens create dividers between cozy seating nooks, and some of the tables are made with reclaimed heart pine.
Hours: 7am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 7am-10pm on Friday, 8am- 10pm on Saturday, and 8am-9pm on Sunday. Hours vary for food stalls.
This story was last updated in May 2024 to reflect Optimist Hall’s current tenant list.
Now open:
Bao and Broth– Ramen and bun shop from Larry Schreiber, the chef behind Good Food on Montford’s wildly popular steamed buns. It joins the lineup of powerhouse Charlotte restaurants under the Moffett Restaurant Group umbrella, including Good Food and Stagioni.
Undercurrent Coffee– Todd and Erin Huber’s full-service coffee bar with a focus on sustainable sourcing. Its flagship cafe and coffee lab is in Plaza Midwood.
Honeysuckle Gelato– Southern-inspired gourmet gelato served in scoops, shakes, and sandwiches.
Pet Wants– Carmen Larreynaga's health food store for pets serving slow-cooked, small-batch dog and cat food.
Zukku Sushi – Customizable sushi, sushi burritos and bowls.
Spindle Bar – Casual tap with a Southern front porch party vibe. It serves draft cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. On the courtyard, order drinks from an Airstream that serves as a cocktail and beer kiosk.
Papi Queso – Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches from one of Charlotte's most beloved food trucks created by Brian Stockholm and Shelley Odom.
The Dumpling Lady – Executive chef Qian Zhang's popular food truck put down roots for her authentic Sichuan cuisine, including handmade soup dumplings, noodles and dim sum.
Village Juice Co.– Winston-Salem-based cold pressed juice company serving local, organic, plant-based food, from smoothie bowls to salads to grain bowls.
Ava – Traditional Neapolitan pizza cooked in a wood-fired oven from a team that includes Michael Stewart and former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon.
Archer Paper Goods – Fine stationery and supplies like greeting cards, journals and gifts. Archer also has locations in Atlanta, Athens and Dallas.
El Thrifty Social Club – Reid Olsen and Joe Lariscy, the team behind Queen Park Social, opened this casual entertainment destination with Mexican-inspired food and craft cocktails, DJs and interactive games like pelota, Belgian feather bowling and duckpin bowling.
Fonta Flora Brewing – Morganton-founded brewery with a focus on local agriculture. It boasts a tasting room and lots of outdoor space.
Felix Empanadas – Felix Godward’s local food truck serving authentic sweet and savory Argentinian empanadas, entraña (skirt steak with chimichurri) and milanesas (breaded and fried cuts of chicken, pork and steak).
Billy Sunday – Award-winning Chicago cocktail lounge with an elevated bar menu of creative and classic cocktails.
Suarez Bakery and Barra – Popular Park Road Shopping Center bakery’s second location serving a savory menu and Cuban-style coffee.
Boxcar Betty's– The Charleston-based gourmet fried chicken sandwich shop features chicken sandwiches, classic Southern side dishes, salads, desserts and a kid's menu.
Harriet’s Hamburgers – Old school burger joint from the teams behind Plaid Penguin and Papi Queso. The "succinct and nostalgic menu" is reminiscent of diners from the 1950s and 1960s.
Botiwalla – Indian street grill from the James Beard-award-winning chef behind Asheville's wildly popular Chai Pani. The menu features grilled meats, flatbreads, fresh herbs and wraps along with homemade ice cream and boozy slushies. The original location is in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market and a second is on the way in Alpharetta. Related guide.
Mezeh – Mezeh is a Mediterranean grill with locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.
Paradiso – This Atlanta-based plant shop is next to Mezeh. Expect tons of beginner-friendly plants, terrariums, candles, plant and gardening books, pots and other plant and home goods.
Noble Smoke – The barbecue is inspired by both the Carolinas and Texas, and it's available by the pound or in a sandwich. It's next to Pet Wants.
Enat Ethiopian– Expect traditional Ethiopian dishes like crispy sambusa, stewed tibs and injera bread. The 504-square-foot stall is between Boxcar Betty’s and Ava.
The Merchant – An Atlanta-based stationery and homeware store next to Paradiso Plant Shop featuring vintage home goods, gifts and stationery from local vendors.
Schreiber's on Rye – Chef Larry Schreiber's New York-style deli featuring dishes such as pastrami on rye, matzo ball soup and Coney Island knish in the former Xiao Bao space.
Coming soon:
Marina's Tapas — A Spanish tapas food stall by the owners of Customshop in Elizabeth will open summer 2024.
ESO Artisanal Pasta — An Italian food stall set to open this year by husband-and-wife duo Kristina Gambarian and AJ Sankofa, who startedESO as a delivery business during the pandemic. Their handmade pasta and sauces became so popular that they opened a storefront in New Jersey in 2021.