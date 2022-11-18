20 best sushi restaurants in Charlotte

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Queen's Lobster Roll ($25-$30) from Zukku in Optimist Hall. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Here’s a list of Charlotte’s 20 best sushi restaurants and what to order at each.

Editor's note: The list is in no specific order (this is not a ranking).

The vibe: O-Ku is a beautiful restaurant with a romantic, date night vibe in South End’s Atherton Mill.

What to try: The salmon and lemon roll ($15), mermaid roll ($14), rainbow roll ($16), potato roll ($14) and the Black Magic Hakozushi AKA box-style sushi ($24).

On Mondays and Wednesdays, sushi is half-off from 4-7pm.

Stop by: O-Ku is located at 2000 South Blvd.

It’s open Monday-Thursday from 5-10pm, Friday-Saturday from 5-11pm and Sundays from 5-9pm.

O-Ku sushi roll assortment. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios

The vibe: Inside in an unpretentious shopping center off Sardis Road you'll find a small bar, high-top tables and a few larger tables.

What to try: We love their classic rainbow roll ($11.95) — a California roll draped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and smelt roe.

For a good deal, try their $1.95 nigiri, available daily.

Stop by: New Zealand Cafe is located at 1717 Sardis Road.

It’s open Monday-Friday from 11am-10pm and Saturday-Sunday from 12pm-10pm.

Assortment of sushi rolls from New Zealand Cafe. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios

The vibe: This no-frills restaurant in Dilworth, with music you'd expect to hear at a club, gets busy even on Sunday nights.

What to try: The Atomic Salmon roll ($12.95) with shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with salmon, jalapeño and Sriracha mayo.

Stop by: Ru Sans is located at 2440 Park Road.

It’s open 11:30am-9:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11:30am-10pm Friday-Saturday and 3-9:30pm on Sundays.

Assortment of sushi rolls from Ru Sans. Photo: Alexandria Sands/Axios

The vibe: An upscale, trendy restaurant in the heart of South End.

What to try: The sushi boat for two ($68). It comes with the tuna roll, California roll, spider roll and sashimi, plus sauces for dipping.

For a good deal, get your choice of two rolls for $18 on their lunch menu

Stop by: Nikko is located at 325 Arlington Ave.

It’s open for lunch Monday-Friday from 11:30am-2:30pm and dinner from 5-10pm Sunday-Tuesday, 5-11pm Wednesday-Thursday, 5pm-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Sushi boat from Nikko. Photo: Alexandria Sands/Axios

The vibe: Bustling sushi and burger bar near SouthPark Mall that’s suitable for large groups and those looking for expansive food options.

What to try: The All-American Bacon Double Cheeseburgooshi ($18) — Seasoned Certified Angus Beef, yellow cheddar cheese, white cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, and red onion, wrapped in soy paper and potato strings then flash fried.

Pro tip: Any sushi roll can be ordered in half for half the price.

Stop by: Cowfish is located at 4310 Sharon Road.

It’s open 11am-9:30pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday.

The classic Firecracker Roll from Cowfish. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

The vibe: Cozy, intimate spot in South End with reasonable prices and indoor and outdoor seating.

What to try: Their most popular roll is the Yamazaru roll ($13) — crab salad, avocado, tuna, tempura crunches, soy paper, topped spicy baked eel and scallop, smelt roe, eel sauce.

Stop by: Yamazaru is located at 2173 Hawkins St.

It’s open Mondays 5-10pm, Tuesday-Thursday 5-10:30pm, Fridays 5-11pm, Saturdays 11:30am-10pm, Sundays 3-10pm.

Go deeper: South End’s new sushi spot Yamazaru is now open

Yamazaru roll ($13) from Yamazaru. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The vibe: Upscale and stylish Japanese restaurant across from SouthPark Mall with an excellent sake selection.

What to try: Queen kappa ($20) — bluefin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado & tomago in a cucumber wrap, topped with wasabi pea dust and truffle ponzu.

Stop by: Baku is located at 4515 Sharon Road.

It’s open 5-10pm Monday and Tuesday, 5-9:30pm Wednesday, 5-10pm, Thursday, 5-11pm Friday-Saturday, closed on Sunday.

Baku’s queen kappa (left) and tsurai yellowtail (right). Photo: Ashely Mahoney/Axios

The vibe: Casual sushi spot in South End’s Gold District with high-quality and reasonably priced fresh sushi.

What to try: Spicy crunchy roll ($15) — crab salad, avocado and tempura shrimp inside, topped with crunches, spicy mayo & eel sauce and the avocado maki ($7). It’s filling for one person.

Pro tip: YUME has l unch specials on weekdays from 12-2:30pm and happy hour Monday, Wednesday-Friday 4-6:30pm. All lunch special combinations come with miso soup and house salad with ginger dressing.

Stop by: YUME is located at 1508 S. Mint St.

Open for lunch Monday and Wednesday from 12-2:30pm and dinner 4-9:30pm. Friday for lunch 12-2:30pm and 4-10:30pm for dinner. Saturday from 12-10:30pm and Sunday from 12-9:30pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Go deeper: Yume sushi and ramen now open in South End — view menu and go inside

Spicy crunchy roll and sakura roll from Yume. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The vibe: This Tampa-based sushi restaurant has a stall inside Optimist Hall. It’s a bit pricy, but the sushi delivers.

What to try: Queen’s Lobster Roll ($24.95-$29.95) — spicy tuna, asparagus, crab mix, avocado, topped with tempura fried whole lobster tail tossed in spicy mayo, finished with masago, green onions, sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Stop by: Zukku is located at 1115 N Brevard St.

It’s open 11am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm Fridays, 8am-10pm Saturdays and 11am-9pm Sundays.

Queen’s Lobster Roll ( $24.95-$29.95) from Zukku Sushi. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The vibe: Upscale sushi spot in Park Road Shopping Center that considers itself a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine. Find everything from specialty sushi rolls to banh mi.

What to try: Bang-Bang Shrimp Roll ($16.50) — Essentially a California Roll with shrimp tossed with spicy chili sauce, spring mix and scallions.

Pro tip: Try their $4 mango summer rolls, edamame spring rolls and fresh summer rolls Monday-Friday from 4-7pm.

Stop by: CO has two Charlotte locations — Park Road Shopping Center and Waverly.

Both are open Sunday-Thursday: 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday: 11am-11pm.

CO Tiger Roll. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

The vibe: Low-key neighborhood restaurant in an old Pizza Hut located in the heart of Cotswold.

What to try: Spicy Tuna Roll ($7.95) and the crunchy California roll ($9.95).

Pro tip: Koishi has three sushi lunch deals — “A” ($11.95): choose any two maki rolls, “B” ($12.95): choose any 1 maki roll and four pieces of nigiri, and “C” ($13.95): choose any one maki roll served with three pieces of shrimp tempura and an assortment of vegetables.

Koishi has three sushi lunch deals — “A” ($11.95): choose any two maki rolls, “B” ($12.95): choose any 1 maki roll and four pieces of nigiri, and “C” ($13.95): choose any one maki roll served with three pieces of shrimp tempura and an assortment of vegetables. Sushi lunch specials are served with a spring roll and choice of house salad or soup.

Stop by: Koishi is located at 120 North Sharon Amity Road.

It’s open 11am-10pm Monday-Friday, 11:30am-11pm Saturdays and 11:30am-10pm on Sundays.

Spicy Tuna Roll and the crunchy California roll from Koishi. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The vibe: Off the beaten path, but well worth the drive, Ashley writes. The service is wonderful, and the value was spot on.

What to try: Lollipop ($18) — tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab and avocado wrapped in cucumber and served with a spicy soy vinaigrette. Another option for those who want the sushi experience without rice.

Stop by: Find Blue Orchid at 8170 S Tryon.

It’s open for lunch from 11am-2:50pm Monday-Saturday and 5-9:20pm for dinner. Closed on Sunday.

Blue Orchid’s peppered tuna roll (left), Grand Canyon roll (back right), mango tango (center right) and lollipop (bottom right). Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

The vibe: After spending a few years in San Francisco and Japan studying the food scene, the Charlotte owners — Dao Nguyen, Sopha Lim and Richard Tang — wanted to incorporate what they learned into their restaurant. Expect authentic Japanese cuisine and beautiful interior design in the two-story restaurant.

What to try: Earth & Sea roll ($29) — Tempura lobster, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared filet mignon, spicy aioli, eel sauce, scallions, tobiko.

Pro tip: Saku has three sushi lunch deals served in Bento boxes: “A” ($18): chef’s choice of three-piece nigiri, three-piece hosomaki, and four-piece Cali roll. “B” ($29): chef’s choice of five-piece nigiri, three-piece hosomaki and four-piece Philly roll. “C” ($29) choice of two skewers, teppan rice or garlic noodles, plus chef’s choice of three-piece nigiri and four-piece Cali roll.

Lunch special is served with a side salad or roasted miso soup.

Stop by: Saku is located at 123 E. 5th St.

It’s open for lunch Tuesday-Friday 11:30am-2:30pm, dinner from 5-10pm Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday, 5-11pm on Saturday and 5-10pm on Sunday. Closed on Mondays.

Go deeper: New sushi restaurant Saku opens soon in Uptown

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The vibe: The vibes are always fun at this top Charlotte restaurant but different depending on whether you go on a weekday or weekend. If you’re looking for a more chill vibe, opt for a weekday reservation.

What to try: The beef nigiri ($16) — torched tenderloin, truffle chimichurri, lime.

Stop by: Yunta is located at 2201 South Blvd.

It’s open 5-10pm Tuesday through Thursday, 12-11pm Friday and Saturday, 12-10pm Sunday and closed on Monday.

Go deeper: Ceviche and house music are recipe for cool at new Charlotte hotspot Yunta

Beef Nigiri from YUNTA. Photo: Ted Williams/Axios

The vibe: This Asian-inspired seafood restaurant located atop SouthPark’s Hyatt Centric Hotel rightfully made it to our list of best new restaurants in 2021.

What to try: The Iron Man ($20) — spicy tuna, cucumber, shiso pesto, torched gyu, ponzu, togarashi.

Stop by: Mizu is located at 3100 Apex Dr. on the ninth floor of SouthPark’s Hyatt Centric hotel.

It’s open 5-10pm on Sunday through Thursday, 5-11pm on Friday and Saturday.

On Sundays, it's open for lunch from 11am-3pm.

Go deeper: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The vibe: Ginbu 401 in Myers Park is a small but always bustling restaurant, popular both as a sit-down date night spot or as a to-go option for a cozy night in.

What to try: For a variety, go for the Ginbu deluxe sampler, which comes with a rainbow roll (avocado, cucumber, crabmeat and tuna, salmon, yellowtail on top), six pieces of nigiri, six pieces of sashimi and the chef’s selection ($32). If you’re still hungry, try their maguro (tuna nigiri; $7), a king tuna roll ($13) or a spicy salmon hand roll ($8).

Pro tip: Choose from a variety of sushi combinations on their lunch menu ranging from $14-$22. All combinations come with your choice of miso soup or house salad with ginger dressing.

Stop by: Ginbu is located at 401 Providence Road.

It’s open 11am-9:30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11am-10:30pm Fridays, 12-10:30pm Saturdays, 4-9:30pm Sundays. Closed on Tuesdays.

Ginbu sushi assortment. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

The vibe: If you want something unlike traditional sushi then try this lounge that offers a fusion of Japanese and Dominican-inspired sushi rolls.

What to try: The South Beach ($18) is the most popular roll which comes with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, sweet plantain, guacamole, crab meat, eel sauce and guacamole sauce.

Stop by: Find Bocao in the Music Factory at 1000 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd.

It's open Wednesday-Friday 5pm-2am, Saturday 4pm-2am and Sunday 3pm-2am.

South Beach ($18). Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The vibe: This snug restaurant in Ballantyne has some of the highest-quality sushi rolls in town, which you can enjoy on their screened-in patio or bar.

What to try: The black truffle salmon ($21) and then try the Sake Yaki ($20) with eel, avocado, seared salmon belly, eel sauce, truffle oil, black salt and scallion.

Pro tip: For a more elevated sushi experience, check out their tasting menu restaurant, Prime Fish Omakase, near Cotswold.

Stop by: Find Prime Fish at 11212 Providence Road.

Open Tuesday 4:30-9pm, lunch 11:30am-2pm Wednesday through Friday; dinner 4:30-10:30pm Friday and Saturday, 12-9pm Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Go deeper: 3 things to know before eating at Omakase Experience by Prime Fish

Sake Yaki and Prime Tuna. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios.

The vibe: This Asian-fusion restaurant in Wesley Heights is a great casual lunch option with a large patio.

What to try: Mango Tango Roll ($13) with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, mango, ebi, mango sauce and sweet chili.

Stop by: Find Tora at 1213 W Morehead St.

It's open 11am-3pm for lunch Monday through Friday and 5-10pm for dinner; Saturday and Sunday 12-10pm.

Go deeper: New Asian fusion restaurant Tora Sushi & Bar opens in Wesley Heights

Mango Tango Roll and Queen Charlotte Roll. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The vibe: A casual restaurant in the Metropolitan shopping center with fully cooked and deep-fried sushi options.

What to try: The Shellfish Bastard ($21) which comes with shrimp and crab tempura, avocado, soy paper, grilled scallops, crab salad, chili oil and fried onions.

Pro tip: Lunch specials include any two sushi rolls for $12.95 or three sushi rolls for $16.95 Tuesday through Sunday until 3pm.

Stop by: Find Pisces at 1100E Metropolitan Ave.

It's open Tuesday to Thursday 11:30am-9pm, Friday 11:30am-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm and Sunday 12-8:30pm.

Shellfish Bastard ($21). Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Editor’s note: This story was last updated in May 2024.

Looking for more Charlotte food and drink guides? Here’s a complete list of Axios guides including best burgers, best bars, best pizza, best cocktail bars, and best brunch.