Updated 2 hours ago - Food and Drink

20 best sushi restaurants in Charlotte

headshot
best sushi in charlotte

The Queen's Lobster Roll ($25-$30) from Zukku in Optimist Hall. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Here’s a list of Charlotte’s 20 best sushi restaurants and what to order at each.

Editor's note: The list is in no specific order (this is not a ranking).

O-Ku

The vibe: O-Ku is a beautiful restaurant with a romantic, date night vibe in South End’s Atherton Mill.

What to try: The salmon and lemon roll ($15), mermaid roll ($14), rainbow roll ($16), potato roll ($14) and the Black Magic Hakozushi AKA box-style sushi ($24).

  • On Mondays and Wednesdays, sushi is half-off from 4-7pm.

Stop by: O-Ku is located at 2000 South Blvd. 

  • It’s open Monday-Thursday from 5-10pm, Friday-Saturday from 5-11pm and Sundays from 5-9pm.
O-Ku
O-Ku sushi roll assortment. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios

New Zealand Cafe

The vibe: Inside in an unpretentious shopping center off Sardis Road you'll find a small bar, high-top tables and a few larger tables.

What to try: We love their classic rainbow roll ($11.95) — a California roll draped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and smelt roe. 

  • For a good deal, try their $1.95 nigiri, available daily.

Stop by: New Zealand Cafe is located at 1717 Sardis Road.

  • It’s open Monday-Friday from 11am-10pm and Saturday-Sunday from 12pm-10pm.
New Zealand Cafe
Assortment of sushi rolls from New Zealand Cafe. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios

Ru San’s

The vibe: This no-frills restaurant in Dilworth, with music you'd expect to hear at a club, gets busy even on Sunday nights.

What to try: The Atomic Salmon roll ($12.95) with shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with salmon, jalapeño and Sriracha mayo.

Stop by: Ru Sans is located at 2440 Park Road. 

  • It’s open 11:30am-9:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11:30am-10pm Friday-Saturday and 3-9:30pm on Sundays.
Ru Sans
Assortment of sushi rolls from Ru Sans. Photo: Alexandria Sands/Axios

Nikko

The vibe: An upscale, trendy restaurant in the heart of South End.

What to try: The sushi boat for two ($68). It comes with the tuna roll, California roll, spider roll and sashimi, plus sauces for dipping.

  • For a good deal, get your choice of two rolls for $18 on their lunch menu

Stop by: Nikko is located at 325 Arlington Ave. 

  • It’s open for lunch Monday-Friday from 11:30am-2:30pm and dinner from 5-10pm Sunday-Tuesday, 5-11pm Wednesday-Thursday, 5pm-midnight Friday and Saturday.
Nikko
Sushi boat from Nikko. Photo: Alexandria Sands/Axios

Cowfish

The vibe: Bustling sushi and burger bar near SouthPark Mall that’s suitable for large groups and those looking for expansive food options.

What to try: The All-American Bacon Double Cheeseburgooshi ($18) — Seasoned Certified Angus Beef, yellow cheddar cheese, white cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, and red onion, wrapped in soy paper and potato strings then flash fried.

  • Pro tip: Any sushi roll can be ordered in half for half the price.

Stop by: Cowfish is located at 4310 Sharon Road.

  • It’s open 11am-9:30pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday.
Cowfish
The classic Firecracker Roll from Cowfish. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Yamazaru Sushi & Sake

The vibe: Cozy, intimate spot in South End with reasonable prices and indoor and outdoor seating.

What to try: Their most popular roll is the Yamazaru roll ($13) — crab salad, avocado, tuna, tempura crunches, soy paper, topped spicy baked eel and scallop, smelt roe, eel sauce.

Stop by: Yamazaru is located at 2173 Hawkins St.

  • It’s open Mondays 5-10pm, Tuesday-Thursday 5-10:30pm, Fridays 5-11pm, Saturdays 11:30am-10pm, Sundays 3-10pm.

Go deeper: South End’s new sushi spot Yamazaru is now open

Yamazaru roll
Yamazaru roll ($13) from Yamazaru. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Baku

The vibe: Upscale and stylish Japanese restaurant across from SouthPark Mall with an excellent sake selection

What to try: Queen kappa ($20) — bluefin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado & tomago in a cucumber wrap, topped with wasabi pea dust and truffle ponzu.

Stop by: Baku is located at 4515 Sharon Road.

  • It’s open 5-10pm Monday and Tuesday, 5-9:30pm Wednesday, 5-10pm, Thursday, 5-11pm Friday-Saturday, closed on Sunday.
Baku
Baku’s queen kappa (left) and tsurai yellowtail (right). Photo: Ashely Mahoney/Axios

YUME Ramen Sushi & Bar

The vibe: Casual sushi spot in South End’s Gold District with high-quality and reasonably priced fresh sushi.

What to try: Spicy crunchy roll ($15) — crab salad, avocado and tempura shrimp inside, topped with crunches, spicy mayo & eel sauce and the avocado maki ($7). It’s filling for one person.

  • Pro tip: YUME has lunch specials on weekdays from 12-2:30pm and happy hour Monday, Wednesday-Friday 4-6:30pm. All lunch special combinations come with miso soup and house salad with ginger dressing.

Stop by: YUME is located at 1508 S. Mint St. 

  • Open for lunch Monday and Wednesday from 12-2:30pm and dinner 4-9:30pm. Friday for lunch 12-2:30pm and 4-10:30pm for dinner. Saturday from 12-10:30pm and Sunday from 12-9:30pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Go deeper: Yume sushi and ramen now open in South End — view menu and go inside

Yume
Spicy crunchy roll and sakura roll from Yume. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Zukku Sushi

The vibe: This Tampa-based sushi restaurant has a stall inside Optimist Hall. It’s a bit pricy, but the sushi delivers.

What to try: Queen’s Lobster Roll ($24.95-$29.95) — spicy tuna, asparagus, crab mix, avocado, topped with tempura fried whole lobster tail tossed in spicy mayo, finished with masago, green onions, sesame seeds and eel sauce. 

Stop by: Zukku is located at 1115 N Brevard St. 

  • It’s open 11am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm Fridays, 8am-10pm Saturdays and 11am-9pm Sundays.
Zukku Sushi
Queen’s Lobster Roll ( $24.95-$29.95) from Zukku Sushi. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

CO

The vibe: Upscale sushi spot in Park Road Shopping Center that considers itself a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine. Find everything from specialty sushi rolls to banh mi.

What to try: Bang-Bang Shrimp Roll ($16.50) — Essentially a California Roll with shrimp tossed with spicy chili sauce, spring mix and scallions.

  • Pro tip: Try their $4 mango summer rolls, edamame spring rolls and fresh summer rolls Monday-Friday from 4-7pm.

Stop by: CO has two Charlotte locations — Park Road Shopping Center and Waverly.

  • Both are open Sunday-Thursday: 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday: 11am-11pm. 
CO_Tiger Roll
CO Tiger Roll. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Koishi

The vibe: Low-key neighborhood restaurant in an old Pizza Hut located in the heart of Cotswold.

What to try: Spicy Tuna Roll ($7.95) and the crunchy California roll ($9.95).

  • Pro tip: Koishi has three sushi lunch deals — “A” ($11.95): choose any two maki rolls, “B” ($12.95): choose any 1 maki roll and four pieces of nigiri, and “C” ($13.95): choose any one maki roll served with three pieces of shrimp tempura and an assortment of vegetables.
  • Sushi lunch specials are served with a spring roll and choice of house salad or soup. 

Stop by: Koishi is located at 120 North Sharon Amity Road

  • It’s open 11am-10pm Monday-Friday, 11:30am-11pm Saturdays and 11:30am-10pm on Sundays.
koishi
Spicy Tuna Roll and the crunchy California roll from Koishi. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Blue Orchid Sushi & Asian Bistro

The vibe: Off the beaten path, but well worth the drive, Ashley writes. The service is wonderful, and the value was spot on.

What to try: Lollipop ($18) — tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab and avocado wrapped in cucumber and served with a spicy soy vinaigrette. Another option for those who want the sushi experience without rice.

Stop by: Find Blue Orchid at 8170 S Tryon.

  • It’s open for lunch from 11am-2:50pm Monday-Saturday and 5-9:20pm for dinner. Closed on Sunday.
Blue orchid
Blue Orchid’s peppered tuna roll (left), Grand Canyon roll (back right), mango tango (center right) and lollipop (bottom right). Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Saku Yakitori and Sushi Bar 

The vibe: After spending a few years in San Francisco and Japan studying the food scene, the Charlotte owners — Dao Nguyen, Sopha Lim and Richard Tang — wanted to incorporate what they learned into their restaurant. Expect authentic Japanese cuisine and beautiful interior design in the two-story restaurant. 

What to try: Earth & Sea roll ($29) — Tempura lobster, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared filet mignon, spicy aioli, eel sauce, scallions, tobiko.

  • Pro tip: Saku has three sushi lunch deals served in Bento boxes: “A” ($18): chef’s choice of three-piece nigiri, three-piece hosomaki, and four-piece Cali roll. “B” ($29): chef’s choice of five-piece nigiri, three-piece hosomaki and four-piece Philly roll. “C” ($29) choice of two skewers, teppan rice or garlic noodles, plus chef’s choice of three-piece nigiri and four-piece Cali roll.
  • Lunch special is served with a side salad or roasted miso soup.

Stop by: Saku is located at 123 E. 5th St.

  • It’s open for lunch Tuesday-Friday 11:30am-2:30pm, dinner from 5-10pm Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday, 5-11pm on Saturday and 5-10pm on Sunday. Closed on Mondays.

Go deeper: New sushi restaurant Saku opens soon in Uptown

saku
Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

YUNTA

The vibe: The vibes are always fun at this top Charlotte restaurant but different depending on whether you go on a weekday or weekend. If you’re looking for a more chill vibe, opt for a weekday reservation.

What to try: The beef nigiri ($16) — torched tenderloin, truffle chimichurri, lime.

Stop by: Yunta is located at 2201 South Blvd.

  • It’s open 5-10pm Tuesday through Thursday, 12-11pm Friday and Saturday, 12-10pm Sunday and closed on Monday. 

Go deeper: Ceviche and house music are recipe for cool at new Charlotte hotspot Yunta

YUNTA
Beef Nigiri from YUNTA. Photo: Ted Williams/Axios

Mizu

The vibe: This Asian-inspired seafood restaurant located atop SouthPark’s Hyatt Centric Hotel rightfully made it to our list of best new restaurants in 2021.

What to try: The Iron Man ($20) — spicy tuna, cucumber, shiso pesto, torched gyu, ponzu, togarashi.

Stop by: Mizu is located at 3100 Apex Dr. on the ninth floor of SouthPark’s Hyatt Centric hotel.

  • It’s open 5-10pm on Sunday through Thursday, 5-11pm on Friday and Saturday.
  • On Sundays, it's open for lunch from 11am-3pm.

Go deeper: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Ginbu 401

The vibe: Ginbu 401 in Myers Park is a small but always bustling restaurant, popular both as a sit-down date night spot or as a to-go option for a cozy night in.

What to try: For a variety, go for the Ginbu deluxe sampler, which comes with a rainbow roll (avocado, cucumber, crabmeat and tuna, salmon, yellowtail on top), six pieces of nigiri, six pieces of sashimi and the chef’s selection ($32). If you’re still hungry, try their maguro (tuna nigiri; $7), a king tuna roll ($13) or a spicy salmon hand roll ($8).

  • Pro tip: Choose from a variety of sushi combinations on their lunch menu ranging from $14-$22. All combinations come with your choice of miso soup or house salad with ginger dressing.

Stop by: Ginbu is located at 401 Providence Road.

  • It’s open 11am-9:30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11am-10:30pm Fridays, 12-10:30pm Saturdays, 4-9:30pm Sundays. Closed on Tuesdays.
Ginbu
Ginbu sushi assortment. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

Bocao Sushi

The vibe: If you want something unlike traditional sushi then try this lounge that offers a fusion of Japanese and Dominican-inspired sushi rolls.

What to try: The South Beach ($18) is the most popular roll which comes with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, sweet plantain, guacamole, crab meat, eel sauce and guacamole sauce.

Stop by: Find Bocao in the Music Factory at 1000 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd.

  • It's open Wednesday-Friday 5pm-2am, Saturday 4pm-2am and Sunday 3pm-2am.
Bocao
South Beach ($18). Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Prime Fish

The vibe: This snug restaurant in Ballantyne has some of the highest-quality sushi rolls in town, which you can enjoy on their screened-in patio or bar.

What to try: The black truffle salmon ($21) and then try the Sake Yaki ($20) with eel, avocado, seared salmon belly, eel sauce, truffle oil, black salt and scallion.

  • Pro tip: For a more elevated sushi experience, check out their tasting menu restaurant, Prime Fish Omakase, near Cotswold.

Stop by: Find Prime Fish at 11212 Providence Road.

  • Open Tuesday 4:30-9pm, lunch 11:30am-2pm Wednesday through Friday; dinner 4:30-10:30pm Friday and Saturday, 12-9pm Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Go deeper: 3 things to know before eating at Omakase Experience by Prime Fish

Prime Fish
Sake Yaki and Prime Tuna. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios.

Tora

The vibe: This Asian-fusion restaurant in Wesley Heights is a great casual lunch option with a large patio.

What to try: Mango Tango Roll ($13) with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, mango, ebi, mango sauce and sweet chili.

Stop by: Find Tora at 1213 W Morehead St.

  • It's open 11am-3pm for lunch Monday through Friday and 5-10pm for dinner; Saturday and Sunday 12-10pm.

Go deeper: New Asian fusion restaurant Tora Sushi & Bar opens in Wesley Heights

Tora
Mango Tango Roll and Queen Charlotte Roll. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Pisces Sushi

The vibe: A casual restaurant in the Metropolitan shopping center with fully cooked and deep-fried sushi options.

What to try: The Shellfish Bastard ($21) which comes with shrimp and crab tempura, avocado, soy paper, grilled scallops, crab salad, chili oil and fried onions.

  • Pro tip: Lunch specials include any two sushi rolls for $12.95 or three sushi rolls for $16.95 Tuesday through Sunday until 3pm.

Stop by: Find Pisces at 1100E Metropolitan Ave.

  • It's open Tuesday to Thursday 11:30am-9pm, Friday 11:30am-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm and Sunday 12-8:30pm.
pisces sushi
Shellfish Bastard ($21). Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Editor’s note: This story was last updated in May 2024. 

Looking for more Charlotte food and drink guides? Here’s a complete list of Axios guides including best burgers, best bars, best pizza, best cocktail bars, and best brunch.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more