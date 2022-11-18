20 best sushi restaurants in Charlotte

The vibe:Bustling sushi and burger bar near SouthPark Mall that’s suitable for large groups and those looking for expansive food options.
What to try: The All-American Bacon Double Cheeseburgooshi ($18) — Seasoned Certified Angus Beef, yellow cheddar cheese, white cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, and red onion, wrapped in soy paper and potato strings then flash fried.
Pro tip:Any sushi roll can be ordered in half for half the price.
The vibe: This Tampa-based sushi restaurant has a stall inside Optimist Hall. It’s a bit pricy, but the sushi delivers.
What to try: Queen’s Lobster Roll ($24.95-$29.95) — spicy tuna, asparagus, crab mix, avocado, topped with tempura fried whole lobster tail tossed in spicy mayo, finished with masago, green onions, sesame seeds and eel sauce.
The vibe: Low-key neighborhood restaurant in an old Pizza Hut located in the heart of Cotswold.
What to try: Spicy Tuna Roll ($7.95) and the crunchy California roll ($9.95).
Pro tip: Koishi has three sushi lunch deals — “A” ($11.95): choose any two maki rolls, “B” ($12.95): choose any 1 maki roll and four pieces of nigiri, and “C” ($13.95): choose any one maki roll served with three pieces of shrimp tempura and an assortment of vegetables.
Sushi lunch specials are served with a spring roll and choice of house salad or soup.
The vibe: Off the beaten path, but well worth the drive, Ashley writes. The service is wonderful, and the value was spot on.
What to try: Lollipop ($18) — tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab and avocado wrapped in cucumber and served with a spicy soy vinaigrette. Another option for those who want the sushi experience without rice.
The vibe: After spending a few years in San Francisco and Japan studying the food scene, the Charlotte owners — Dao Nguyen, Sopha Lim and Richard Tang — wanted to incorporate what they learned into their restaurant. Expect authentic Japanese cuisine and beautiful interior design in the two-story restaurant.
What to try: Earth & Sea roll ($29) — Tempura lobster, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared filet mignon, spicy aioli, eel sauce, scallions, tobiko.
Pro tip: Saku has three sushi lunch deals served in Bento boxes: “A” ($18): chef’s choice of three-piece nigiri, three-piece hosomaki, and four-piece Cali roll. “B” ($29): chef’s choice of five-piece nigiri, three-piece hosomaki and four-piece Philly roll. “C” ($29) choice of two skewers, teppan rice or garlic noodles, plus chef’s choice of three-piece nigiri and four-piece Cali roll.
Lunch special is served with a side salad or roasted miso soup.
The vibe: The vibes are always fun at this top Charlotte restaurant but different depending on whether you go on a weekday or weekend. If you’re looking for a more chill vibe, opt for a weekday reservation.
What to try: The beef nigiri ($16) — torched tenderloin, truffle chimichurri, lime.
The vibe: Ginbu 401 in Myers Park is a small but always bustling restaurant, popular both as a sit-down date night spot or as a to-go option for a cozy night in.
What to try: For a variety, go for the Ginbu deluxe sampler, which comes with a rainbow roll (avocado, cucumber, crabmeat and tuna, salmon, yellowtail on top), six pieces of nigiri, six pieces of sashimi and the chef’s selection ($32). If you’re still hungry, try their maguro (tuna nigiri; $7), a king tuna roll ($13) or a spicy salmon hand roll ($8).
Pro tip: Choose from a variety of sushi combinations on their lunch menu ranging from $14-$22. All combinations come with your choice of miso soup or house salad with ginger dressing.