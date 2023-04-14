Share on email (opens in new window)

Spring has sprung, the weather is finally cooperating and outdoor patios are packed to the brim. That can only mean one thing: it's time to brunch. Why it matters: Several of your favorite local restaurants have added brunch menus to their repertoire. For that reason, we removed non-North Carolina-based chains (like Snooze and First Watch) from our list.

Driving the news: We recently asked our newsletter subscribers and Instagram followers about their favorite brunch spot in Charlotte. These were the most popular responses:

Firebirds

Supperland

Angeline's

Here's a list of the 35 best brunch spots in Charlotte. This is not a ranking.

The family-owned and operated restaurant has been a Dilworth staple for more than 30 years. While you may know the restaurant for its French onion soup, its brunch is also a popular draw.

Stop by: 300 East Blvd.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday, 10am-3pm.

The breakfast pizza from 300 East. Photo: Axios archives

The Italian-influenced modern American restaurant in Fourth Ward features an open kitchen, wine wall, private dining room, floor-to-ceiling windows and sunken patio.

Stop by: 303 South Church St., on the ground floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 8am-2pm.

Photo: Axios archives

This NoDa neighborhood favorite is well known for its monthly charity drag brunch.

Stop by: 1218 E 36th St.

Brunch is served on Sundays 10:30am-3pm.

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

This Cuban and Peruvian-fusion restaurant serves brunch from its cafeteria-style hot bar. Plates are $13 and come with two entrees and a side.

Stop by: 1205 Thomas Ave.

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-2pm.

The Cuban French toast, scrambled eggs and fruit. Photo: Remy Thurston

This Mediterranean restaurant features shareable plates from regions in the western Mediterranean. Its brunch has everything from shakshuka to a fried chicken croissant.

Stop by: 2151 Hawkins St. in South End.

Brunch is served 11am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

A French cafe and restaurant in Uptown from the owners of Mariposa. Its brunch features French staples like croque madame and creme brulee French toast.

Stop by: 400 S Tryon St., next to The Bechtler.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11am-3 pm.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The popular Elizabeth restaurant and cocktail bar, known for its beverage program, has a nine-drink brunch cocktail list with classics like the espresso martini ($16) and Bloody Mary ($14).

Stop by: 1957 E 7th St.

Brunch is served 11am-3:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: Axios archives

The Villa Heights gastropub has an international menu. We recommend the Blintzes ($11) — whipped cream cheese stuffed crepes, fruit and honey.

Stop by: 2116 N. Davidson St.

Brunch is served 11am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

The space is intimate and approachable with an impressive coffee program centered on its Kyoto cold brew — a super-strong, 24-hour drip coffee.

Stop by: 1600 E. Woodlawn Road

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 8am-3pm

Classic French toast ($15.95) — egg-battered brioche, topped with powdered sugar. Photo: Axios archives

You get your bang for your buck at this no-frills restaurant that serves breakfast all day.

Stop by: 617 S. Sharon Amity Road

Open daily 8am-9pm.

Photo: Axios archives

El Puro is one of Charlotte's best restaurants, known for its modern take on traditional Cuban cuisine. It's owned by Cuban immigrants who also own Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar in Concord.

Stop by: 5033 South Blvd.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm.

We tried the guajiro Benedict (poached eggs with tostones and shredded pork), the disco Benedict (poached eggs with croquetas and cheese) and the torrejas (a type of French toast, served with guava and cream cheese). Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

This steakhouse restaurant chain that originated in Charlotte has a long brunch cocktail (and mocktail!) list, including $7 Bloody Marys and mimosas, charred pineapple agua frescas and espresso martinis.

Stop by: Brunch is available at all Firebirds locations in Charlotte (SouthPark, Stonecrest, Northlake and Huntersville) on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am–2pm.

The brunch burger. Photo: Courtesy of Firebirds

Known for its Southern comfort food and cocktails, this NoDa staple comes from husband and wife restaurateurs Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown, who also own Supperland, Growlers Pourhouse and Ever Andalo.

Stop by: 3106 N. Davidson St.

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays 11:30am-3pm.

Homemade Cinnamon Roll from Haberdish. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

The farm-focused eatery in Uptown was recently bought by chef Chris Coleman of The Good Year House. New owner, same delicious brunch.

Details: 225 S. Poplar St.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 10am-2pm.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

If Sunday Fun Day is calling your name, Heist is the place to do it. Their brunch buffet is $22 and they recently added a build-your-own waffle station. Beer pitchers are $5 and carafes are $10.

Stop by: 2909 N. Davidson St. in NoDa.

Brunch is served every Sunday from 10am-2pm.

Heist Brewery Brunch photo courtesy of Heist Brewery

The brunch menu strikes the balance of classic dishes and southern comforts.

Stop by: 1616 Camden Road in South End and 705 S. Sharon Amity Road in Cotswold.

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2:30pm at both locations.

Leroy Fox South End. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

This hidden gem in Country Club Heights has a mouthwatering brunch menu, featuring favorites like the fried green tomato benedict to shrimp and grits.

Stop by: 2121 Shamrock Dr.

Brunch is served 11am-3pm on Saturdays.

Shrimp and grits from Letty's. Photo: Axios archives

This sister restaurant from the owners of Craft Tasting Room has great views of Uptown from its rooftop patio.

Stop by: 1320 S. Church St.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 10:30am-3pm.

Huevos rancheros photo courtesy of Lincoln Street.

Given its range of menu offerings, Link + Pin is a great brunch spot if you’re dining with a group.

Stop by: Link & Pin has locations in South End, Arboretum and Huntersville

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays at all locations from 10am-4pm.

House burger with black garlic aioli, pickled green tomatoes and sunny side egg. Photo: Axios archives

Sister restaurant to Mama Ricotta's, Little Mama’s has a brunch menu known for its big portions.

Stop by: 4521 Sharon Road.

Brunch is served on Sundays 10am-3pm.

Giant cinnamon roll from Little Mama’s. Photo: Courtesy of Little Mama’s

This NoDa favorite is known for its burgers and breakfast.

Stop by: 800 E. 35th St.

Breakfast is served Wednesday-Friday 8am-11am.

Kickin’ Chicken sandwich made with breaded chicken tenders, hot sauce, garlic aioli and pickles on a brioche bun. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Sit in a vintage diner shell — which owner Matt King rescued from a New Jersey used car lot in 2005 — or outside on the patio while enjoying classic breakfast dishes or vegan/vegetarian fare.

Stop by: 3100 The Plaza.

It’s open 7am-9pm Tuesday-Saturday and 7am-2pm Sunday and Monday.

Bonus: King recently opened a breakfast restaurant called The Wafflery, which has a build-your-own waffle section on the menu.

It's open 7am-3pm daily at 1020 E 10th St.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

This Latino-owned restaurant has Colombian-inspired dishes and drinks and a live DJ. Like its dinner menu, the food is served tapas-style and is meant to be shared.

Stop by: 200 E. Bland St., right off the light rail in South End.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm.

From left to right: Ube pancakes ($20), mini arepas ($13), chicken & waffle tacos ($20) and the Calentado Criollo ($22) with chorizo, chicharron, rice and beans, mini arepas, avocado and egg. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

This airy Myers Park bistro offers Napa Valley-inspired cuisine with an all-Californian wine selection.

Stop by: 110 Perrin Pl.

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays 11am-3pm.

Chicken and waffles from Napa on Providence. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

This locally owned Mexican restaurant chain has entrées with both savory and sweet options like their "can-tastic" chilaquiles (modeled after Guy Fieri's trash can nachos) and the panqueques (three pancakes topped fruit and a Bavarian cream-filled churro).

Stop by: Que Onda has locations at Plaza Midwood, University City, Matthews and Highland Creek.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11am-2pm at all locations.

The sizzlin' asada & huevos from Que Onda include steak, eggs, fries and sweet plantains. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

This market/coffee shop/bakery/restaurant has a brunch beverage menu with build-your-own margaritas and mimosas available by the glass or pitcher.

Stop by: 100 West Worthington Ave.

Breakfast is served until 3pm daily.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Owned by Monte Smith (of Café Monte and The Palm) this SouthPark restaurant offers visitors a taste of the South — think southern country breakfast and blueberry pancakes.

Stop by: 6706-C, Phillips Pl Ct.

Brunch starts at 10:30am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Photo: Axios archives

This South End brewery, bar and restaurant is a great place to start your Sunday Fun Day. For a more family-friendly vibe, go to their SouthPark location.

Stop by: Suffolk Punch is at 2911 Griffith St. in South End and 4400 Sharon Road in SouthPark.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm in South End and 10am-2pm in SouthPark.

Suffolk Punch in South End. Photo: Axios archives

This brunch buffet featuring a hot buffet, pastries, salad, yogurt, fruit and tea sandwiches is reservation only. It's $65 per person, plus tax and tip. Kids under 12 eat for $25 and those under two eat for free.

Stop by: 1212 The Plaza

Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-1pm.

Photo courtesy of Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group

Tupelo Honey, a Southern comfort food restaurant with 21 locations across the United States, stays packed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Stop by: 101 S. Tryon St.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday starting at 9am.

Photo: Axios archives

From the Legion Brewing team, this 11,400-square-foot restaurant and brewery has indoor and outdoor seating, a second-floor mezzanine and patio with unobstructed views of Uptown and an extensive brunch menu.

Stop by: 2104 South Blvd.

Brunch is served Saturdays 11am-2pm and Sundays 10am-2pm.

Photo: Bri Crane/Axios

The breakfast and lunch spot from James-Beard nominated chef Greg Collier and his business partner and wife Subrina Collier has some of the best fried chicken and waffles in the city.

Stop by: 1220 S. Tryon St.

It's open 8am-9pm daily.

Pro tip: Switch the chicken wings for the chicken tenders. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The food hall hosts a brunch buffet on the weekends for $35.99 for adults and $13.99 for kids. Mimosas and build-your-own Bloody Marys are $5.

Stop by: 2315 N Davidson St.

Brunch is served 8am-2pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The popular music-themed bar in South End recently added a brunch menu. Main dishes include croissant french toast, shakshuka, smoked salmon lox on sourdough bread, a fried egg sandwich and a braised pork shoulder dish. Prices range from $10 to $15 and sides start at $2.

Stop by: 1440 S Tryon St.

Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays 10am-3pm..

The yogurt parfait ($6), shakshuka ($14) and fried egg sandwich ($11) on Vinyl's new brunch menu. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Choose one thing and do it well is the motto of this Plaza Midwood diner, and their forte (their word) is all-day breakfast.

Stop by: 1601 Central Ave.

Open Wednesday-Friday 8am-3pm and 8am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: Axios archives

Editor’s note: This guide was last updated in May 2024.

Looking for more Charlotte food and drink guides? Here’s a complete list of guides including best burgers, best bars and best pizza.