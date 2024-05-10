Welcome to Axios

Everything you need to know about Gibson Mill in Concord

gibson mill signage

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Gibson Mill in Concord is home to a food hall, breweries, an escape room, the largest antique mall in the South, an antique auto showroom, and more.

Why it matters: Thanks to its growing list of tenants, and partly because of construction disrupting downtown Concord, people in the area are calling Gibson Mill the new downtown.

