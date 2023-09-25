Share on email (opens in new window)

Sausage, mushroom and red onion pizza (front) and pesto, burrata and tomato pizza at Pizza Baby East in Elizabeth.

There’s nothing like a delicious slice of pizza. Here are 30+ of the best pizza spots in Charlotte — from New York-style to deep-dish.

Enjoy a Neapolitan-style pizza, cooked in 90 seconds. The pies are made with fresh ingredients and dough imported from Italy and cooked in wood-burning ovens.

Order this: The Capri Verdure. It’s a great option for vegetarians and it’s made with shiitake mushrooms, artichoke, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella.

Stop by: 500 South Main St., Mooresville, N.C.



You’ll need two plates and two hands for a slice of Benny’s 28-inch pies. You’ll find these giant slices in NoDa and South End.

Order this: Try the sliced Italian sausage pizza.

Stop by: Benny Ferrovia's 340 W Tremont Ave.

Giant cheese pizza from Benny's.

One of the newest spots on this list, Bird specializes in gourmet East Coast-style pizza. Plus it's expanding. Its 800-square-foot remodel will include a larger kitchen, an indoor dining room with a bar, and a "secret patio" for additional outdoor seating.

Order this: We recommend trying the white pizza made with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil and basil.

Stop by: 510 E 15th St.

White pizza with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil and basil.

Bisonte pizzas are made using a passed-down family recipe.

Order this: Customize your own pizza.

Stop by: 1381 Chestnut Lane, Matthews, N.C.



The fast-casual Italian restaurant has locations outside of Uptown and in SouthPark. There are nine Neapolitan-style pizzas with red and white sauce options.

Order this: Go with the San Lorenzo. It’s a red pizza with bufala mozzarella, sweet piquante, cipollini onion, Italian sausage, fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil.

Stop by: 500 East Morehead St.

San Lorenzo pizza from Capishe.

DeSano specializes in authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. What makes this pizza chain unique is that the pizzas are cooked in wood-burning ovens for 90 seconds — ideal for those who are eager to chow down.

Order this: The Verdura pizza. It has broccoli rabe, mushrooms, Vesuvian cherry tomatoes, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala and pecorino romano.

Stop by: 7315 Waverly Walk Ave.



If you’re looking for authentic New York-style pizza, Due Amici is the place to go. There are plenty of fresh toppings for you to customize your pizza exactly how you like it.

Order this: Build your own pizza.

Stop by: 5346 Docia Crossing Road

New York-originated pizza joint known for its square-shaped, crispy-bottomed pizza and signature burgers.

Order this: Unequivicolly, the Colony pizza. It combines the heat from jalapeños and sweetness from drizzled honey to create an unsuspecting paring that you didn’t know you needed.

Stop by: 1508 Central Ave.

Emmy Squared's Colony pizza.

Go big or go home with Hawthorne’s 18×18-inch thick crust, square pie. It’s gigantic so bring a few partners-in-pizza.

Order this: They have traditional New York-style pizza too, but you need to give the Hawthorne's Sicilian or the Hawthorne's pepperoni and sausage Sicilian a go.

Stop by: 1701 E. 7th St.



This family-owned pizza spot has been in the Charlotte community for more than 43 years. In addition to serving authentic Italian fare, House of Pizza also serves cheesesteaks and wings.

Order this: Try the house special pizza, it has mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, mushroom, onions and peppers.

Stop by: 3640 Central Ave.

Owner Grant Arons is so obsessed with replicating authentic Neapolitan pizza, he makes his crust using water imported from Italy for its exact pH balance and mineral content. He also imports Polselli type “OO” flour, San Marzano tomatoes and real buffalo mozzarella. It doesn’t get much closer to the real deal than that.

Order this: Go with the pistachio pizza.

Stop by: 10620 Providence Road

Inizio's famous pistachio pizza.

Serving both Italian and Serbian cuisine, Intermezzo has everything from pizza to schnitzel.

Order this: The Garden Fresh pizza. It’s topped with broccoli, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, spinach and smoked gouda.

Stop by: 1427 East 10th St.

"Garden Fresh" pizza from Intermezzo.

Dive into Neapolitan pizza from classics to originals inside Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts.

Order this: Il fungo, which has a slight kick from the chili oil. This vegan pizza also includes smoke-cured portobellos, San Marzano pomodoro, vegan cheese, cartelized onions and garlic and baby spinach.

Stop by: 1030 Woodward Ave.

Il fungo.

Luisa’s uses a brick oven imported straight from Italy to cook its pies.

Order this: You can’t go wrong with building your own pizza.

Stop by: 1730 Abbey Place

Pepperoni pizza from Luisa's Pizza.

The Charlotte classic has been serving up authentic Italian food for nearly three decades. Their pizza is New Haven-style with a thin, bubbly crust cooked in a wood-fired oven.

Order this: Go with the tomato and mozzarella pizza.

Stop by: 601 S. Kings Dr.



This pizza shop is technically located in Pineville, but it’s worth the short drive. The pizzas are St. Louis-style, so they’re thin and crispy.

Order this: The St. Louis-Style Cheese Pizza ($12).

Stop by: 316 Main St. Pineville, N.C.



PIE.ZAA, a popular Asheville pizzeria, opened into South End next to Vinyl and Wooden Robot.

Order this: Sweet Caroline with fresh mozz, marinara, tomatoes, ricotta, basil, pesto and a drizzle of honey.

Stop by: 1440 S. Tryon St.

Sweet Caroline with fresh mozz, marinara, tomatoes, ricotta, basil, pesto and a drizzle of honey.

Chef Trey Wilson, who also owns Flour Shop in Park Road Shopping Center, is serving up New York-style pizzas at his third restaurant at Pizza Baby in Wesley Heights and pizza on focaccia bread at Pizza Baby East in Elizabeth.

Order this: Rosemary pizza with pistachio pesto, shaved red onion, hot honey and pecorino at Pizza Baby in Wesley Heights.

Order a slice of sausage, mushroom and red onion pizza at Pizza Baby East for lunch.

Stop by: 2135 Thrift Road

Pizza Baby in Wesley Heights rosemary pizza with pistachio pesto, shaved red onion, hot honey and pecorino.

Pesto, burrata and tomato pizza (left) Sausage, mushroom and red onion pizza (front).

Omaggio’s thin-crust pizzas make it so you can eat the entire pie in one go. Their seasonal pizzas are the stand-out on the menu, though.

Order this: Try the Country pizza. It’s a seasonal pizza made with tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, smoked pancetta and Italian parsley.

Stop by: 1055 Metropolitan Ave.,

Regina Margherita from Pizzeria Omaggio with mozzarella di bufala.

Portofino’s has your classic “foldable” NY slice. The pizzas are made with Grande cheese, Italian whole peeled tomatoes, homemade sauce, and fresh-made dough. Pick up a slice at any of its four Charlotte locations.

Order this: For an outside-the-box option, go with the Arrabbiata pizza. It’s made with spicy marinara, prosciutto, mushrooms, tomatoes, kalamata olives, mozzarella and basil.

Stop by: 5126 Park Road

NY-style pepperoni pizza from Portofino's.

You’re going to want to bring a pizza partner (or several) because these pizzas start at 16 inches and go up to 28 inches.

Order this: The Peter Parker. It’s got spinach, tomato, black olives, bell peppers and mushrooms

Stop by: 227 Southside Dr.



Farm-to-table meets pizza. All ingredients are locally sourced — plus: they have gluten-free crust options, vegan cheese and plenty of meat-free toppings. Who said pizzas couldn’t be healthy?

Order this: Pure Pizza’s chorizo pizza with red onions, sliced radishes, cilantro and fresh lime wedges.

Stop by: 1911 Central Ave.

Pure Pizza's chorizo pizza.

Sal’s crispy, Jersey-style pizza comes by the slice and in whole pizza pies. It’s thin, yet sturdy and doesn’t need to be folded.

Order this: The meat lover’s pizza. It has pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon and ham.

Stop by: 3723 Monroe Road

The Meatlover's Pizza from Sal's.

In addition to its extensive beer selection, Salud also serves up a host of fun, fusion pizzas.

Order this: It's a toss-up between the Latin Lingo pizza and the "Liberation" potato pizza.

Stop by: 3306 N Davidson St.



Choose a pizza from their menu, or make one yourself. Stagioni sells a take-home pizza kit that serves two and comes with pizza dough, sauce, cheese and sausage and pepperoni.

Order this: The pepperoni and sausage pizza.

Stop by: 715 Providence Road



This family-casual pizza joint has a wide selection of specialty pizzas (meat & veggie), or you can build your own pie.

Order this: "Sorry for Partying Supreme" pizza. It has pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Stop by: 4422 Colwick Road



Zio’s offers classic New York-style pizza as well as grilled pies that are cooked over an open flame and cut into squares.

Order this: The sweet Italian sausage pizza. It’s made with rich tomato sauce, cheese blend, sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh herbs.

Stop by: 116 Middleton Dr.

Wilmington's popular Wheelz Pizza opened at Kings Court Plaza in Midtown and shortly after opened another location in South End.

Order this: One of their gluten-free pizza options.

Stop by: 901 S. Kings Dr.



If you’re craving pizza first thing in the morning, 300 East has the pie for you.

Order this: The breakfast pizza. It’s made with local chorizo, red sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, scallions, queso fresco and fried eggs.

Stop by: 300 East Blvd.

Breakfast pizza at 300 East.

This upscale pizza spot cooks its pies using a rotating, 800º oven that is specifically manufactured for each 800º location. A new location is coming to Uptown at The Alley at Latta Arcade.

Order this: The double pepperoni pizza.

Stop by: 6815 Phillips Place Court



Looking for more Charlotte food and drink guides? Here’s our complete list of Axios Charlotte food & drink guides including best burgers, best bars, best new restaurants, best weekly specials, best cocktail bars and best brunch.

Editor's note: This guide was first published in 2017 and was updated in May 2024.