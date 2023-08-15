Popular Asheville pizza joint to offer huge slices late night in South End
PIE.ZAA, a popular Asheville pizzeria, is expanding into South End next to Vinyl and Wooden Robot.
- Its grand opening is Friday, Feb. 16 from 11am-2am.
Why it matters: Late-night dining is hard to come by in Charlotte. And the pocket where PIE.ZAA is located is sure to satisfy South End partygoers looking to carb up after a beer at Wooden Robot, cocktails at Vinyl or before fist-pumping at Trio.
Details: PIE.ZAA is known for its late hours and massive NY-style 12-inch slices.
- The 2,503-square-foot space is located at 1440 S. Tryon St.
- Its hours of operation will be Mondays 4pm-1am, Tuesday-Thursday 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday 11am-2am and Sundays 11am-1am.
What they’re saying: Those familiar with the Asheville pizza shop are pumped to see it come to Charlotte and took to our Instagram comments section to express their excitement.
- “My taste buds are impatiently waiting,” Meghan said.
- “SO excited for this!!” Jensen added.
Editor's note: This story was published on Aug. 15, 2023 and updated on Feb. 12, 2024 to reflect the grand opening.
