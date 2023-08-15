Popular Asheville pizza joint to offer huge slices late night in South End

PIE.ZAA, a popular Asheville pizzeria, is expanding into South End next to Vinyl and Wooden Robot.

Its grand opening is Friday, Feb. 16 from 11am-2am.

Why it matters: Late-night dining is hard to come by in Charlotte. And the pocket where PIE.ZAA is located is sure to satisfy South End partygoers looking to carb up after a beer at Wooden Robot, cocktails at Vinyl or before fist-pumping at Trio.

The 28" whole pies are customizable. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Details: PIE.ZAA is known for its late hours and massive NY-style 12-inch slices.

The 2,503-square-foot space is located at 1440 S. Tryon St.

Its hours of operation will be Mondays 4pm-1am, Tuesday-Thursday 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday 11am-2am and Sundays 11am-1am.

We tried the Sweet Caroline ($7) with fresh mozz, marinara, tomatoes, ricotta, basil, pesto and a drizzle of honey. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What they’re saying: Those familiar with the Asheville pizza shop are pumped to see it come to Charlotte and took to our Instagram comments section to express their excitement.

“My taste buds are impatiently waiting,” Meghan said.

“SO excited for this!!” Jensen added.

Prices range from $6 for a slice to $50 for a pie. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The artwork at the shop is by Asheville artist Hannah Bunzey. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Editor's note: This story was published on Aug. 15, 2023 and updated on Feb. 12, 2024 to reflect the grand opening.