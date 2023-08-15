Updated 47 mins ago - Food and Drink

Popular Asheville pizza joint to offer huge slices late night in South End

inside pizza shop with large sign that reads Pie.Zaa

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

PIE.ZAA, a popular Asheville pizzeria, is expanding into South End next to Vinyl and Wooden Robot.

  • Its grand opening is Friday, Feb. 16 from 11am-2am.

Why it matters: Late-night dining is hard to come by in Charlotte. And the pocket where PIE.ZAA is located is sure to satisfy South End partygoers looking to carb up after a beer at Wooden Robot, cocktails at Vinyl or before fist-pumping at Trio.

large pizza pies
The 28" whole pies are customizable. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Details: PIE.ZAA is known for its late hours and massive NY-style 12-inch slices.

  • The 2,503-square-foot space is located at 1440 S. Tryon St.
  • Its hours of operation will be Mondays 4pm-1am, Tuesday-Thursday 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday 11am-2am and Sundays 11am-1am.
hand holding pizza
We tried the Sweet Caroline ($7) with fresh mozz, marinara, tomatoes, ricotta, basil, pesto and a drizzle of honey. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What they’re saying: Those familiar with the Asheville pizza shop are pumped to see it come to Charlotte and took to our Instagram comments section to express their excitement.

  • “My taste buds are impatiently waiting,” Meghan said.
  • “SO excited for this!!” Jensen added.
menu prices
Prices range from $6 for a slice to $50 for a pie. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios
pizza shop
The artwork at the shop is by Asheville artist Hannah Bunzey. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Editor's note: This story was published on Aug. 15, 2023 and updated on Feb. 12, 2024 to reflect the grand opening.

