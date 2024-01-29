Test your sommelier skills at wine bingo in north Charlotte
A new non-traditional bingo game in Charlotte tests your knowledge of different types of wine.
What's happening: Bliss & Blends' owner Selena Galloway hosts monthly wine-centered events in University City. Wine-tasting bingo is her latest popular venture.
- It's designed for your sensory skills to focus on the look, smell, and taste to determine what type of wine you're drinking.
How it works: The experience comes with a booklet that describes each wine based on its flavor and scent. You'll taste 15 wines, labeled by number, on a three-tier flight that you'll try to match on your bingo card.
- Wines are tasted by category including white, red, sparkling and dessert to help you narrow your choices down.
- It also comes with a charcuterie box and instructions on what to pair with each drink.
Details: Tickets cost $75 for the two-hour event. Expect a live DJ plus an open bar.
What's next: For now, wine-tasting bingo happens bi-weekly at Tax & Tea Lounge. Eventually, they'll offer weekly events.
- The next event is Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. View the schedule here.
My thought bubble: This was so much fun. But it's a lot harder than it looks. Some of the wines taste similar, and if you try a few back-to-back, then you might get confused.
