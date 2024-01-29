Test your sommelier skills at wine bingo in north Charlotte

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A new non-traditional bingo game in Charlotte tests your knowledge of different types of wine.

What's happening: Bliss & Blends' owner Selena Galloway hosts monthly wine-centered events in University City. Wine-tasting bingo is her latest popular venture.

It's designed for your sensory skills to focus on the look, smell, and taste to determine what type of wine you're drinking.

How it works: The experience comes with a booklet that describes each wine based on its flavor and scent. You'll taste 15 wines, labeled by number, on a three-tier flight that you'll try to match on your bingo card.

Wines are tasted by category including white, red, sparkling and dessert to help you narrow your choices down.

It also comes with a charcuterie box and instructions on what to pair with each drink.

Your charcuterie box comes with fruits, cheeses, crackers and chocolate.

Details: Tickets cost $75 for the two-hour event. Expect a live DJ plus an open bar.

What's next: For now, wine-tasting bingo happens bi-weekly at Tax & Tea Lounge. Eventually, they'll offer weekly events.

The next event is Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. View the schedule here.

My thought bubble: This was so much fun. But it's a lot harder than it looks. Some of the wines taste similar, and if you try a few back-to-back, then you might get confused.