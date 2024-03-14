Share on email (opens in new window)

The first floor of Kitchen + Kocktails. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Queen City Quarter's list of tenants continues to grow. Its latest addition is Dallas-based restaurant Kitchen + Kocktails, opening on June 1. Why it matters: Kitchen + Kocktails is the first of many businesses opening in what was formerly known as the EpiCentre.

What to expect: Kitchen + Kocktails specializes in Southern comfort food, with menu highlights including fried hot honey chicken, surf and turf, fried catfish and shrimp and grits.

It also has 17 cocktails, six frozen drinks, seven mocktails plus wine. It also has Instagrammable cocktails like the True Flame, a "fiery presentation drink," a press release describes.

The restaurant also has locations in Chicago and Washington, D.C.. Photo: Courtesy of Kitchen + Kocktails

The space: The two-story restaurant will have plenty of seating across 3,500 square feet. It has a floral backdrop and marble flooring similar to its other locations.

Expect a mixture of music playing in the background from old-school hip-hop to new pop hits to set the vibe.

The bar area on the first floor of the restaurant. Eventually, they'll offer patio seating.

Stop by: Find Kitchen + Kocktails in the former Vida Cantina space at 210 E. Trade Street.

Once it opens, its hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday 5-10pm, Friday 11am-11pm, Saturday 10am-12pm and Sunday 10am-10pm.

Go deeper: The most anticipated new restaurants and bars in Charlotte

Editor's note: This story was originally published in March 2024 and updated in May 2024 with photos of the space.