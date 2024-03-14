See inside: New southern comfort food restaurant Kitchen + Kocktails opening in Uptown
Queen City Quarter's list of tenants continues to grow. Its latest addition is Dallas-based restaurant Kitchen + Kocktails, opening on June 1.
Why it matters: Kitchen + Kocktails is the first of many businesses opening in what was formerly known as the EpiCentre.
What to expect: Kitchen + Kocktails specializes in Southern comfort food, with menu highlights including fried hot honey chicken, surf and turf, fried catfish and shrimp and grits.
- It also has 17 cocktails, six frozen drinks, seven mocktails plus wine. It also has Instagrammable cocktails like the True Flame, a "fiery presentation drink," a press release describes.
The space: The two-story restaurant will have plenty of seating across 3,500 square feet. It has a floral backdrop and marble flooring similar to its other locations.
- Expect a mixture of music playing in the background from old-school hip-hop to new pop hits to set the vibe.
Stop by: Find Kitchen + Kocktails in the former Vida Cantina space at 210 E. Trade Street.
- Once it opens, its hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday 5-10pm, Friday 11am-11pm, Saturday 10am-12pm and Sunday 10am-10pm.
Go deeper: The most anticipated new restaurants and bars in Charlotte
Editor's note: This story was originally published in March 2024 and updated in May 2024 with photos of the space.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more