See inside: New southern comfort food restaurant Kitchen + Kocktails opening in Uptown

headshot
Kitchen + Kocktails Charlotte

The first floor of Kitchen + Kocktails. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Queen City Quarter's list of tenants continues to grow. Its latest addition is Dallas-based restaurant Kitchen + Kocktails, opening on June 1.

Why it matters: Kitchen + Kocktails is the first of many businesses opening in what was formerly known as the EpiCentre.

What to expect: Kitchen + Kocktails specializes in Southern comfort food, with menu highlights including fried hot honey chicken, surf and turf, fried catfish and shrimp and grits.

  • It also has 17 cocktails, six frozen drinks, seven mocktails plus wine. It also has Instagrammable cocktails like the True Flame, a "fiery presentation drink," a press release describes.
Photo: Courtesy of Kitchen + Kocktails
The restaurant also has locations in Chicago and Washington, D.C.. Photo: Courtesy of Kitchen + Kocktails

The space: The two-story restaurant will have plenty of seating across 3,500 square feet. It has a floral backdrop and marble flooring similar to its other locations.

  • Expect a mixture of music playing in the background from old-school hip-hop to new pop hits to set the vibe.
The bar area on the first floor of the restaurant. Eventually, they'll offer patio seating.

Stop by: Find Kitchen + Kocktails in the former Vida Cantina space at 210 E. Trade Street.

  • Once it opens, its hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday 5-10pm, Friday 11am-11pm, Saturday 10am-12pm and Sunday 10am-10pm.

Editor's note: This story was originally published in March 2024 and updated in May 2024 with photos of the space.

