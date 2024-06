Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Grow Café, opening in Charlotte's Highland Creek area in mid-July, will cater to parents and toddlers. What to expect: The cafe at 5324 Docia Crossing Road Suite B. will serve Enderly Coffee, a Charlotte-based coffee roaster, and baked goods. It will offer storytime with local children's authors, mommy-and-me yoga classes, arts and crafts, expert-led workshops, community playdates and space for birthday parties.

Grow Café will have a VIP membership. Members will receive discounts for experiences like play sessions and private parties. Monthly is $80 for families with one child over six months old and $150 for three months for families with two or more children.

What they're saying: Cafe co-owner Stacy Baker, a Charlotte native and mother of three, says it's been difficult to find enjoyable things to do with her young kids since the pandemic.