Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson of Jimmy Pearls in Uptown received semifinalist nominations for Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation.

Why it matters: The James Beard Awards are some of the most prestigious awards in the culinary industry.

Although Charlotte chefs and business owners have been nominated several times, the city has yet to snag a win.

Left: Daryl Cooper II. Right: Oscar Johnson. Photo: Peter Taylor

Flashback: Last year, Charlotte chefs and business owners received three semifinalist nominations — the most our city had received since 2009.

Chef Sam Hart of Counter- was the only finalist out of the three and was ultimately beat for Best Chef: Southeast by Terry Koval of The Deer and the Dove in Decatur, GA.

Zoom in: Jimmy Pearls, a beloved spot with a menu inspired by family traditions, is located inside the Market on 7th Street.

It's open Wednesday-Saturday 12–8pm, Sundays 4-8pm and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Zoom out: Cooper and Johnson will compete against other North Carolina chefs for the Best Chef: Southeast title, including those from The Hackney in Washington, NC; Plant in Asheville; Dalaya Thai Cuisine in Sylva and Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh.

Of note: Kimball Brienza and Stephen Palmer of O-Ku Sushi in Charleston are nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur. O-Ku also has a location in South End.

Other North Carolina nominees include:

Dean Neff of Seabird in Wilmington for Outstanding Chef.

The Market Place in Asheville and The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge Inn in Blowing Rock for Outstanding Restaurant.

Ajja in Raleigh for Best New Restaurant.

Bobby Boy Bakeshop in Winston-Salem for Outstanding Bakery.

Crawford and Son in Raleigh for Outstanding Hospitality.

Bittersweet in Raleigh for Outstanding Bar.

What's next: Finalists will be announced April 3, and winners will be revealed in Chicago on June 10.