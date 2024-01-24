Charlotte chefs nab city's only James Beard semifinalist nod
Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson of Jimmy Pearls in Uptown received semifinalist nominations for Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation.
Why it matters: The James Beard Awards are some of the most prestigious awards in the culinary industry.
- Although Charlotte chefs and business owners have been nominated several times, the city has yet to snag a win.
Flashback: Last year, Charlotte chefs and business owners received three semifinalist nominations — the most our city had received since 2009.
- Chef Sam Hart of Counter- was the only finalist out of the three and was ultimately beat for Best Chef: Southeast by Terry Koval of The Deer and the Dove in Decatur, GA.
Zoom in: Jimmy Pearls, a beloved spot with a menu inspired by family traditions, is located inside the Market on 7th Street.
- It's open Wednesday-Saturday 12–8pm, Sundays 4-8pm and closed Monday and Tuesday.
Zoom out: Cooper and Johnson will compete against other North Carolina chefs for the Best Chef: Southeast title, including those from The Hackney in Washington, NC; Plant in Asheville; Dalaya Thai Cuisine in Sylva and Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh.
Of note: Kimball Brienza and Stephen Palmer of O-Ku Sushi in Charleston are nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur. O-Ku also has a location in South End.
Other North Carolina nominees include:
- Dean Neff of Seabird in Wilmington for Outstanding Chef.
- The Market Place in Asheville and The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge Inn in Blowing Rock for Outstanding Restaurant.
- Ajja in Raleigh for Best New Restaurant.
- Bobby Boy Bakeshop in Winston-Salem for Outstanding Bakery.
- Crawford and Son in Raleigh for Outstanding Hospitality.
- Bittersweet in Raleigh for Outstanding Bar.
What's next: Finalists will be announced April 3, and winners will be revealed in Chicago on June 10.
