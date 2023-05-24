Meet the 2024 presidential candidates

Data: Axios reporting and campaign announcements; Chart: Thomas Oide and Tiffany Herring/Axios

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis formally announced his campaign on Wednesday, the 7th Republican to formally enter the 2024 presidential race.

The big picture: Former President Trump and President Biden have both announced their 2024 bids, setting up a potential rematch of 2020. A number of Republicans are still expected to enter the contest.

President Joe Biden

Biden, 80, who for months signaled that he was planning to seek re-election, made it official in April.

His campaign pitch: Biden vowed in a launch video to protect "personal freedom," such as access to abortion, voting rights and Social Security. He presented Trump as a threat to America — and said that he is equipped to take him on. He's touted legislative wins on infrastructure, the environment and semiconductors.

Former President Donald Trump

Trump, 76, who announced his 2024 bid last year, has shored up strong support among some Republicans and is leading in early 2024 polls. He faces a number of legal investigations, including one that has resulted in criminal charges.

His campaign pitch: The former president has repeated false statements that the 2020 election was stolen and casts himself as the victim of overzealous, politically motivated prosecutors. His campaign speech emphasized similar themes to his previous bid, including focusing on border security, the economy and crime.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis, 44, officially entered the contest on May 24 after months of speculation.

His campaign pitch: Widely considered Trump's most serious challenger in the Republican primary, DeSantis is building his campaign around many of his legislative successes in the Sunshine State centered on a far-right cultural agenda on race, gender and education.

The 57-year-old senator from South Carolina is one of the most prominent Black Republicans. He launched his presidential campaign on May 22.

His campaign pitch: Speaking before a crowd at his alma mater Charleston Southern University, Scott highlighted an optimistic view for America, drawing on his faith and personal story. He's presenting himself as a baggage-free alternative to Trump and DeSantis.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder

Elder, 71, who mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) during a California recall election, announced his bid in April.

His campaign pitch: A longtime talk show host, Elder wrote on Twitter: "America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable." He said that he is running for president to "enter a new American Golden Age."

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Hutchinson, 72, a vocal critic of Trump, announced in April that he was seeking the presidency. He's said that Trump should drop out of the 2024 race.

His campaign pitch: The two-term governor of Arkansas said that the country is facing "one of the most unpredictable political environments" he's ever seen, presenting himself as the candidate that exhibits "consistent conservatism."

Venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, 37, who has never held elected office, announced earlier this year that he's running for president.

His campaign pitch: He said he wants to restore America's "national identity" and touts a vision that pushes policies further to the right than Trump would. He's the author of the book "Woke Inc." and an outspoken critic of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley

Haley, 51, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina, entered the 2024 contest in February. She is likely to be the only woman in the Republican field.

Her campaign pitch: She has argued for a new generation of leadership to move the country forward and highlights her background as a daughter of Indian immigrants on the trail.

Author Marianne Williamson

Williamson, 70, a self-help author who mounted an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2020, has launched a long-shot Democratic challenge to Biden.

Her campaign pitch: Williamson supports universal health care and tuition-free state colleges and universities, and seeks to take on corporate power and tackle economic inequality.

Activist and lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and an outspoken critic of vaccines, Kennedy, 69, launched his bid for the Democratic nominee in April.

His campaign pitch: During a nearly two-hour campaign announcement, Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, criticized the pharmaceutical industry and slammed the school and business closures during the pandemic, asserting that the government and media "lie to us."

Others to watch

A number of other Republicans are considering presidential runs, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

