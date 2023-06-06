American philosopher and activist Cornel West addresses a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders during his Democratic presidential campaign in 2020 in Durham, New Hampshire. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Cornel West, a prominent progressive activist and scholar, announced Monday he's running for president in 2024 as a candidate for the People's Party.

Driving the news: "In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People's Party," the 70-year-old democratic socialist said in a video posted online.

West added that he cares about voters as he said neither the Democratic nor the Republican Party "wants to tell the truth" on a range of issues.

The big picture: The former Harvard University professor has pledged to abolish medical debt, expand civil liberties, disband NATO and bring troops home, according to West's campaign site.