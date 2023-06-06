Skip to main content
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cornel West launches 2024 presidential campaign

Rebecca Falconer
US philosopher and activist Cornel West addresses a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders (not pictured) at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire on February 10, 2020.

American philosopher and activist Cornel West addresses a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders during his Democratic presidential campaign in 2020 in Durham, New Hampshire. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Cornel West, a prominent progressive activist and scholar, announced Monday he's running for president in 2024 as a candidate for the People's Party.

Driving the news: "In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People's Party," the 70-year-old democratic socialist said in a video posted online.

  • West added that he cares about voters as he said neither the Democratic nor the Republican Party "wants to tell the truth" on a range of issues.

The big picture: The former Harvard University professor has pledged to abolish medical debt, expand civil liberties, disband NATO and bring troops home, according to West's campaign site.

  • His announcement came the same day former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork to officially launch his 2024 presidential bid.
