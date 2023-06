Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on April 26, 2023. Photo: Allison Joyce / AFP via Getty

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork Monday with the Federal Election Commission to launch his 2024 presidential bid.

Driving the news: The former vice president's FEC filing comes days ahead of his expected formal campaign launch, setting up a challenge to his onetime boss former President Trump.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.