Chris Christie takes a selfie after a town hall at New England College in Henniker, N.H., on Thursday. Photo: Charles Krupa/AP

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce his 2024 Republican candidacy for president next Tuesday in New Hampshire, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Christie, 60, is a former close Trump ally who now calls the former president a "coward" and "puppet of Putin." He gives traditional Republicans a horse — but seems to have a narrow market in today's GOP.

Driving the news: Christie is expected to make the announcement at a town hall at Saint Anselm College at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Here's what to expect from a Christie candidacy, per his team:

Being joyful and hitting a more hopeful note aimed at America's "exhausted majority." Being authentic — a happy warrior who speaks his mind, takes risks and is happy to punch Donald Trump in the nose. Christie's recent interviews and New Hampshire town halls aim to recapture the brio of his 2009 governor's race. Running a national race — "a non-traditional campaign that is highly focused on earned media, mixing it up in the news cycle and engaging Trump," an adviser said. "Will not be geographic dependent, but nimble."

Details: The campaign will be run by longtime Christie hands Maria Comella and Mike DuHaime, the N.Y. Times reports (subscription).

Officials of the Christie super PAC (Tell It Like It Is) include Brian Jones, Bill Palatucci, Russ Schriefer, and Brent Seaborn.

Anthony Scaramucci is a supporter.

