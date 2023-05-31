Mike Pence set to announce 2024 presidential bid on June 7

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking in Washington, D.C., in March 2023. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on June 7, per a person familiar with his plans, setting up a direct challenge to his onetime boss, former President Trump.

Driving the news: Pence would join Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others who are vying for the Republican nomination, or actively exploring a run.

They all seek to challenge President Biden, who announced his re-election campaign in April and is expected to be the Democratic nominee.

Of note: Recently, Pence has broken with Trump on multiple political issues like cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Pence said earlier this year that Trump "let me down" during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and that he hoped the former president "would come around" and recognize the violence of that day.

So far, candidates and potential candidates in the Republican field have generally declined to directly criticize Trump publicly or have refused to engage with Trump's attacks, Axios' Zach Basu reports.

Only two Democrats, author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have challenged Biden by announcing campaigns.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.