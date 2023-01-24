Classified documents discovered at Pence's Indiana home

Mike Pence on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times

A dozen documents with classified document markings were found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Carmel, Indiana, home last week and were turned over to the FBI, according to two letters from Pence's attorney.

Why it matters: The document discovery comes as both President Biden and former President Trump are under investigation for their handling of classified documents.

Pence has said previously that he didn't take any classified documents with him when he left the office.

Driving the news: Following revelations about the discovery of classified documents at Biden's residence, Pence engaged lawyers to review documents at his personal home "out of an abundance of caution," Greg Jacob, Pence's counsel, wrote a letter to the National Archives.

A "small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information" were subsequently discovered.

Pence had been unaware of the presence of classified documents in his home, but immediately secured the documents and directed his representatives to work with the archives to ensure their return, he added.

In a second letter to the National Archives on Jan. 22, Jacob wrote that on the evening of Jan. 19 the FBI agents came to Pence's Indiana home to retrieve the documents.

The big picture: The revelations come after several tranches of classified documents were discovered in Biden's Delaware home and former office this month.

Criticism of Biden has from both sides of the aisle over the disclosure, though the though there are key differences from Trump's handling of classified documents.

Jacob, the National Archives, and the House Intelligence Committee could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read the letters:

