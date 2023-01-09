Classified docs from Biden's VP days found in private office

President Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 19, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden's special counsel confirmed Monday that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered in a private office space and turned over to the National Archives in November.

Driving the news: The documents were found while Biden's personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center, which Biden periodically used from mid-2017 until the start of his 2020 campaign, according to special counsel Richard Sauber. The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and Department of Justice, Sauber noted.

"On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning."

"The discovery of these documents was made by the President’s attorneys, Sauber added in the statement. "The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives."

"Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives."

CBS News first reported the story.

The big picture: Classified documents were similarly found outside the National Archives last summer when the FBI seized boxes of records from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Department of Justice is investigating Trump for his handling of classified information, though Trump has claimed that presidents can declassify documents "even by thinking about it."

It’s unclear if any investigation will be launched based on the discovery of records in the private office Biden used.

The National Archives and the Department of Justice did not immediately return requests for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.