Former Vice President Mike Pence visits the Fox News Channel studios in New York City on Wednesday. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview with AP Wednesday that voters are "looking for new leadership" after key Republican losses in the midterms.

Driving the news: Pence and his family will consider over the holidays "what our role might be in the days ahead," he said in the interview, one day after former President Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

"I think we will have better choices in 2024," Pence said per AP. "I’m very confident that Republican primary voters will choose wisely."

He declined to answer whether he thinks Trump is fit to return to the presidency.

Meanwhile, Pence said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that he's "closing the door" on testifying before the House Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

"Congress has no right to my testimony," he said in a preview for an interview airing Sunday. "I believe it would establish terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House."

Flashback: Pence has said previously he'd "consider" testifying before the Jan. 6 committee "if there was an invitation to participate," but had added it would be "unprecedented."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Former Vice President Mike Pence's comments to AP.