Jan. 6 panel slams Pence for saying he won't testify in Capitol riot probe

The House Jan. 6 select committee slammed former Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday for saying he's "closing the door" on testifying in their investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Driving the news: "Congress has no right to my testimony," Pence said in a preview for an interview airing on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"I believe it would establish terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House," he said.

Pence called the investigation was "partisan" and said every member of the committee was appointed by Democrats.

Flashback: Pence has previously said he'd "consider" testifying before the committee "if there was an invitation to participate," but noted it would be "unprecedented."

What they're saying: "The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice President Pence, so it is disappointing that he is misrepresenting the nature of our investigation while giving interviews to promote his new book," said committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a statement.