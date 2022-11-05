Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for subpoenaed Trump records
The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 on Friday extended its deadline for former President Trump to turn over records requested subpoenaed by the panel.
Why it matters: The flexibility on the part of the committee signals a serious effort to obtain material evidence and testimony the former president, and likely pushes any disclosure past the Nov. 8 election.
What they're saying: Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the chair and ranking member of the committee respectively, said in statement that they have "received correspondence" from Trump's lawyers about the subpoena.
- "We have informed the former President’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week," they wrote.
- The deadline given in the subpoena, issued last month, was Nov. 4.
The backdrop: Trump has not responded to the subpoena publicly beyond a letter that did not reveal his intentions, but Cheney said Tuesday the panel is "in discussions" with his lawyers about him testifying under oath.
- The subpoena was approved unanimously by the at the end of a hearing last month that pinpointed him as the central figure in Jan. 6 and preceding efforts to overturn the election.
- The subpoena requested a wide array of documents covering everything from Trump's communications with associates to documents related to his various efforts to undo his election loss.
The intrigue: Thompson and Cheney said in the statement that the deadline for Trump to begin testifying remains Nov. 14 – the week Trump's inner circle is discussing having him announce his 2024 presidential campaign, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported.