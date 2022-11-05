Skip to main content
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for subpoenaed Trump records

Andrew Solender
Reps. Bennie Thompson, wearing a gray suit, white shirt and red tie, and Liz Cheney, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and pearl necklace, at a Jan. 6 committee hearing

Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 on Friday extended its deadline for former President Trump to turn over records requested subpoenaed by the panel.

Why it matters: The flexibility on the part of the committee signals a serious effort to obtain material evidence and testimony the former president, and likely pushes any disclosure past the Nov. 8 election.

What they're saying: Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the chair and ranking member of the committee respectively, said in statement that they have "received correspondence" from Trump's lawyers about the subpoena.

  • "We have informed the former President’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week," they wrote.
  • The deadline given in the subpoena, issued last month, was Nov. 4.

The backdrop: Trump has not responded to the subpoena publicly beyond a letter that did not reveal his intentions, but Cheney said Tuesday the panel is "in discussions" with his lawyers about him testifying under oath.

  • The subpoena was approved unanimously by the at the end of a hearing last month that pinpointed him as the central figure in Jan. 6 and preceding efforts to overturn the election.
  • The subpoena requested a wide array of documents covering everything from Trump's communications with associates to documents related to his various efforts to undo his election loss.

The intrigue: Thompson and Cheney said in the statement that the deadline for Trump to begin testifying remains Nov. 14 – the week Trump's inner circle is discussing having him announce his 2024 presidential campaign, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported.

