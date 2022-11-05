Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for subpoenaed Trump records

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 on Friday extended its deadline for former President Trump to turn over records requested subpoenaed by the panel.

Why it matters: The flexibility on the part of the committee signals a serious effort to obtain material evidence and testimony the former president, and likely pushes any disclosure past the Nov. 8 election.

What they're saying: Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the chair and ranking member of the committee respectively, said in statement that they have "received correspondence" from Trump's lawyers about the subpoena.

"We have informed the former President’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week," they wrote.

The deadline given in the subpoena, issued last month, was Nov. 4.

The backdrop: Trump has not responded to the subpoena publicly beyond a letter that did not reveal his intentions, but Cheney said Tuesday the panel is "in discussions" with his lawyers about him testifying under oath.

The subpoena was approved unanimously by the at the end of a hearing last month that pinpointed him as the central figure in Jan. 6 and preceding efforts to overturn the election.

The subpoena requested a wide array of documents covering everything from Trump's communications with associates to documents related to his various efforts to undo his election loss.

The intrigue: Thompson and Cheney said in the statement that the deadline for Trump to begin testifying remains Nov. 14 – the week Trump's inner circle is discussing having him announce his 2024 presidential campaign, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported.