Trump officially subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Friday formally issued a subpoena to former President Trump.

Why it matters: Trump is the highest-ranking individual targeted for testimony by the panel, which has been building a case that the ex-president was the primary instigator of the deadly riot.

Driving the news: Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the chair and vice chair of the panel, are requesting Trump turn over documents by Nov. 4 and appear for a deposition on Nov. 14.

"As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence ... that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election," they wrote in a letter shared publicly Friday.

It also says the testimony and documents will inform the committee's planned legislative recommendations to ensure "no future President could succeed at anything even remotely similar to the unlawful steps you took to overturn the election."

The details: Among the documents requested are all of Trump's communications on Jan. 6, 2021, any conversations with members of Congress between Dec. 18, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021 regarding the 2020 election.

The backdrop: The committee voted unanimously during a meeting last week to subpoena Trump.

The two-and-a-half-hour public hearing focused on Trump's central role in the attack and the events leading up to it.

Trump sent a 14-page letter to the panel the following day in which he didn't say if he would agree to testify.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated.