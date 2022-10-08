The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether or not former President Trump and others tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election is seeking testimony from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, AP reports.

Why it matters: Multiple Trump allies have been tapped as targets in the investigation, including his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and 16 potential Republican electors.

Details: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed paperwork Friday for Gingrich, Flynn and former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, among others, to testify before a special grand jury next month, AP reports.

Each of the petitions seeks to have the witnesses appear in court after the November midterms.

Willis hopes to take a monthlong break in the lead-up to the midterms, per AP.

State of play: A number of Trump allies have been called to testify in the case, including Giuliani, as well as attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.