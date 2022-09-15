Georgia prosecutor says election probe set to expand list of targets

Georgia prosecutors' investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 election is expected to expand its list of targets soon, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the Washington Post in an interview published Thursday.

Driving the news: At least 17 people have been notified so far of being targets in the investigation, including Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a slate of 16 potential Republican electors.

Willis did not elaborate on any of the potential new names during the interview, which was conducted Tuesday.

She did note that Trump could be called to testify before the special grand jury that was launched in May but did not specify whether she would be willing to charge Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has recently resisted appearing before the special grand jury for testimony, claiming that because he was acting in his capacity as a legislator he should be shielded from the probe.

What they're saying: “A decision is going to have to be made,” Willis said regarding the call to have Trump testify before the special grand jury, adding that, "I imagine it’s going to be made late this fall.”

“The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences,” she said of the investigation's targets.

Willis, who revealed in July her intention to pause the investigation around the start of early voting and through the election in order to avoid the appearance of partiality, told the Post the decision was made so that people wouldn't "claim that this was some political stunt that we were doing to impact the election."

“I’m pleased with where it is. I think we’re moving along at a really good speed,” she said, noting that the special grand jury has interviewed roughly 65% of the witnesses whose testimony has been sought.

“We are going to be done calling witnesses by the end of this year. Period.”

