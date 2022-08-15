Former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been informed he is officially a target of an investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election being conducted by an Atlanta prosecutor, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Giuliani becomes the highest profile figure to be publicly revealed as a target of the investigation as well as the closest figure to Trump.

Other publicly-named targets include the group of Republican "electors" who gathered in December 2020 to falsely "certify" a Trump victory.

A lawyer for Giuliani did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Flashback: Giuliani appeared before Georgia legislators in December 2020, outlining many false claims of voter fraud to call into question Biden's November 2020 Georgia victory. He urged legislators to appoint their own slate of presidential electors to certify a Trump victory.

Catch up quick: Last week a Fulton County judge ruled Giuliani had to comply with a subpoena and testify before the special purpose grand jury focused on the investigation, despite a recent procedure that Giuliani's lawyers said prohibited him from air travel.

During that hearing, the judge urged prosecutors to comply with Giuliani's lawyer's request as to whether or not Giuliani was, in fact, a target.

What's next: Giuliani is set to testify in Atlanta Wednesday.

Go deeper: Rudy Giuliani must testify in Atlanta 2020 election probe next week