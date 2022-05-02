The Atlanta district attorney who is investigating former President Trump will begin impaneling a special purpose grand jury Monday to hear evidence and subpoena witnesses related to the case.

Why it matters: This investigation could conclude with criminal charges against the former president for violating state law by seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

Catch up quick: This rare, special grand jury has been authorized to meet for up to a year. As opposed to a traditional grand jury, the panel will focus solely on the Trump investigation.

The group will make recommendations regarding criminal prosecution for the DA's consideration but cannot issue an indictment.

The big picture: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the AJC the grand jury will not begin hearing evidence until June, after Georgia's May primary.