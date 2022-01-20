Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday requested special grand jury help in her investigation of former President Trump and his alleged attempt to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Driving the news: Willis sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for the jury because "a significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony."

The special grand jury would have the power to subpoena witnesses.

Willis said the grand jury "will not have the authority to return an indictment but may make recommendations concerning criminal prosecution as it shall see fit."

