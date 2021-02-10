Sign up for our daily briefing

Georgia prosecutors launch criminal probe into Trump's efforts to overturn election

Photo: Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images

Prosecutors in Georgia have launched an investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results, including a phone call with the state's top elections official in which the former president asked to "find" enough votes to declare he won Georgia.

Driving the news: The Fulton County District Attorney's office on Wednesday sent a request to a number of state officials — including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was on the other end of the call — asking them to preserve any documents related to Trump's efforts, D.A. spokesperson Jeff DiSantis confirmed.

  • The letters indicated the office is conducting a criminal investigation.

Details: "This investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election's administration," the letters read.

  • The letters state the D.A.'s office will seek subpoenas when the grand jury next convenes in March.
  • Other recipients of the letters include Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Attorney General Chris Carr.

The big picture: The investigation makes Georgia the second state in which Trump faces a criminal inquiry. The former president's finances are under scrutiny by the Manhattan district attorney.

  • The newest probes comes in a jurisdiction that overwhelmingly voted for President Biden, meaning "potential jurors are unlikely to be hospitable to the former president," writes the New York Times, which first reported on the opening of the investigation.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Feb 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Reports: Biden's DOJ to ask 56 Trump-era attorneys to resign

Photo: Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden's Department of Justice this week plans to ask for the resignation of the vast majority of U.S. attorneys appointed during the Trump administration, CNN first reported on Monday night.

Why it matters: The move is expected to affect 56 attorneys confirmed by the Senate.

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: House impeachment managers to play unseen Capitol footage

House impeachment managers began presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The latest: Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) presented a figurative “roadmap” for senators to follow over the next two days, laying out the managers' intention to prove Trump is guilty of insurrection in three distinct parts: "the provocation," "the attack" and "the harm."

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
20 mins ago - Technology

What a hair-raising incident says about U.S. cyber risk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The would-be mass poisoning that a small town in Florida dodged last week is a chilling reminder that cybersecurity — often conceived in the popular imagination as purely an abstract province of ones and zeroes — can be a matter of life or death.

Why it matters: The fact that attackers were (if only briefly) able to access the control system for a municipal water supply should be a wake-up call for U.S. officials regarding the digital insecurity of many key pieces of infrastructure.

