Jan. 6 committee to vote Thursday to subpoena Trump

Members of the Jan. 6 select committee plan to vote on Thursday to issue a subpoena to former President Trump, two sources familiar with the plans told Axios.

Why it matters: The vote is expected during Thursday's televised meeting aimed at making the case that Trump was the central antagonist in the attack and in preceding efforts to overturn the election.

The vote was first reported by NBC News.

Between the lines: Trump has been the central figure of the committee’s investigation, which has focused on proving his culpability for what happened on Jan. 6.

A key question the panel has grappled with for months has been whether to compel testimony from Trump himself. However, a subpoena this late in their investigation — when the committee is expected to sunset at the end of the year — is largely symbolic.

It is unlikely that, if they successfully vote to subpoena the former president, it would result in Trumps' actual testimony. Instead, the committee is setting down a marker to show they sought to hear from Trump himself — with the knowledge that doing so will force a response from his team.

What they're saying: In his opening statement, Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the committee was technically convening as a "formal committee business meeting."

"In addition to presenting evidence, we can potentially hold a committee vote on further investigative action based upon that evidence," he said.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) also reminded viewers at the top of the hearing that the committee “may ultimately decide” to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, adding that the panel’s role isn’t to prosecute but to recommend “reforms.”

The backdrop: During public hearings over the summer, as the panel weighed whether to seek testimony from Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, Thompson told reporters, “They both have, I would think, significant knowledge of what [went] on.”

On July 19, Thompson said: “Donald Trump is just like every other American citizen in this situation. And if [he has some information] that the public can benefit from him as a witness … Then we’ll make every attempt to bring him in."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.