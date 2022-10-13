46 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jan. 6 panel: Trump ordered large-scale U.S. troop withdrawals after election
The Jan. 6 committee confirmed in its hearing Thursday that then-President Trump signed a memo on Nov. 11, 2020, ordering the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Somalia and Afghanistan — days after the election was called for Joe Biden.
Why it matters: The committee pointed to the existence of the memo — which was first reported in Axios' "Off the Rails" series in May 2021 — as evidence that Trump knew he had lost the election and was scrambling to cement his foreign-policy legacy before leaving office.
- Top leadership at the Pentagon viewed the hasty withdrawal as irresponsible and potentially dangerous, and immediately mobilized to urge White House officials to change Trump's mind.
- Keith Kellogg, former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, testified to the committee: "An immediate departure that that memo said would have been catastrophic. It's the same thing with President Biden went through. It would have been a debacle."
