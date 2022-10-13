Jan. 6 panel: Trump ordered large-scale U.S. troop withdrawals after election

Screenshot: MSNBC

The Jan. 6 committee confirmed in its hearing Thursday that then-President Trump signed a memo on Nov. 11, 2020, ordering the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Somalia and Afghanistan — days after the election was called for Joe Biden.

Why it matters: The committee pointed to the existence of the memo — which was first reported in Axios' "Off the Rails" series in May 2021 — as evidence that Trump knew he had lost the election and was scrambling to cement his foreign-policy legacy before leaving office.

Top leadership at the Pentagon viewed the hasty withdrawal as irresponsible and potentially dangerous, and immediately mobilized to urge White House officials to change Trump's mind.

Keith Kellogg, former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, testified to the committee: "An immediate departure that that memo said would have been catastrophic. It's the same thing with President Biden went through. It would have been a debacle."

