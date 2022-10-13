Jan. 6 hearing: Ex-Trump officials testify Trump privately acknowledged election loss

The House Select Committee convenes a hearing to Investigate the January 6 attack on Oct. 13. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump was the "central cause" of the violence on Jan. 6, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said on Thursday during the committee's last televised meeting before the midterms, and perhaps ever.

State of play:: "The central cause of January 6 was one man: Donald Trump, who many others followed," Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, said during Thursday's hearing.

"None of this would have happened without him, he was personally and substantially involved in all of it."

“This big lie, President Trump’s effort to convince Americans that he had won the 2020 election, began before the election results even came in," Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said on Thursday. "It was intentional, it was premeditated, it was not based on election results or any evidence of actual fraud affecting the results or any actual problems with voting machines. It was a plan concocted in advance, to convince his supporters that he won.”

The latest: Stephen K. Bannon, a former Trump campaign manager and White House adviser, per audio days before the election, said: "If Biden's winning, Trump is gonna do some crazy shit."

Footage from Danish documentary filmmakers shows Trump associate Roger Stone saying ahead of the election that Trump should declare victory while the result is “still up in the air.”

The footage also shows Stone saying, “F**k the voting, let’s get straight to the violence,” and, “it’s time to start smashing pumpkins if you know what I mean.”

The panel also played a video of a testimony from former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepian, who said that he encouraged the former president to embrace mail-in-voting.

"It was far too early to be making any calls like that ballots were still being counted," he said, per the video played during the hearing.

An Oct. 31, 2020, memo from Judicial Watch Group President Tom Fitton to Trump aide Molly Michael showed “a premeditated plan,” the committee argued, including a draft statement declaring victory and urging counting of ballots to stop by midnight on Nov. 3

Driving the news: Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), during opening remarks on Thursday, also said that the bulk of evidence used by the committee came from Republicans.

"When you look back at what has come out through this committee’s work, the most striking fact is that this evidence comes almost entirely from Republicans," he said.

Of note: Thompson characterized Thursday's session not as a hearing but as a business meeting, "so that in addition to presenting evidence, we can potentially hold a committee vote on further investigative action based upon that evidence."

The big picture: Cheney also issued a warning with a look toward November, the 2024 election and beyond: “Our institutions only hold when men and women of good faith make them hold, regardless of the political cost. We have no guarantee that these men and women will be in place next time.”

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.