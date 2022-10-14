Trump declines to say if he’ll testify in letter to Jan. 6 panel

Former President Trump on Friday issued what he characterized as his official response to the Jan. 6 select committee after the panel voted to subpoena him — but didn't say if he'll testify.

Driving the news: In the 14-page letter addressed to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, Trump rehashed a multitude of critiques he and his Republican allies have previously lodged against the panel.

After an 8-page appendix laying out unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election, he wrote: "At your request, I will present these additional numbers to you."

It's not clear whether the panel has even issued its subpoena of Trump yet, making the reply potentially premature.