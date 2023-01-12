What we know about Biden's classified documents investigation

President Biden delivers remarks on the economy and inflation in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Jan. 12 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

At least two sets of classified documents from when President Biden was vice president have been discovered, the White House confirmed this week, triggering a third-party investigation into the handling of the records.

The big picture: Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he was appointing Robert Hur as special counsel to lead the investigation, and he provided new details on the documents, including when they were discovered.

Here's what we know so far about the investigation into classified documents found in Biden's former office and Wilmington, Delaware home — and what we learned from Garland's news conference.

Nov. 2

The White House discovered classified documents from Biden's time as vice president at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

The documents were found while Biden's personal attorneys were packing files that were stored in a locked closet at the think-tank, the White House said.

"On the day of this discovery, Nov. 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning," the White House said this week.

Nov. 4

The National Archives Office of Inspector General notified the Department of Justice that documents with classified markings were discovered at the Penn Biden Center, Garland said.

Nov. 9

The FBI launched an assessment to determine whether classified information had been "mishandled in violation of federal law," Garland said.

Nov. 14

Garland assigned Trump-appointed U.S. attorney John Lausch to conduct a preliminary investigation and determine whether a special counsel was necessary.

"I selected [Lausch] to conduct the initial investigation because I was confident his experience would ensure that it would be done professionally and expeditiously," Garland said.

Dec. 20

Biden's personal lawyer informed Lausch that additional documents with classified markings were identified at two locations, including his garage, inside the president's personal residence in Wilmington, Del.

"Biden's counsel informed Mr. Lausch that those documents were among other records from the period of the president's service as vice president."

The FBI subsequently went to the location and "secured the documents."

Jan. 5

Lausch informed Garland that "further investigation by a special counsel was warranted," following his preliminary investigation.

"I concluded that under the special counsel regulations, it was in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," Garland said.

Jan. 9

Knowledge of the first batch of classified documents, discovered at the Penn Biden Center, is first reported by CBS News.

Jan. 12

The DOJ appointed Hur, former U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, as special counsel in the case.

Biden's personal lawyer on Jan. 12 also informed Lausch that an additional document with classified markings was discovered at the president's personal residence in Wilmington, Del.

It was not immediately known how the additional document was discovered and why it was not part of the earlier batch found in Biden's garage.

What's next: As special counsel, Hur will investigate "whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with this manner," Garland said.

The contents of the documents have not yet been made public.

What to watch: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Jan. 12 that Biden does not know what the documents contain, an answer that will likely come as Hur begins his work.

Editor's note: This story will be updated with additional details throughout.