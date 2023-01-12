White House confirms set of classified documents found in Biden's Wilmington garage
The White House said Thursday that a second set of classified documents from when President Biden was vice president had been discovered at his Wilmington, Del. home.
The big picture: The announcement comes days after the White House confirmed that a batch of classified documents from his time as VP had been discovered in a private office space.
- After the initial discovery of the government documents, the president's lawyers conducted a search at Biden's homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, special counsel Richard Sauber said.
- "During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings," Sauber said in a statement Thursday.
- "All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage."
- Sauber said that one one-page document "was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." No documents were found in Rehoboth Beach.
- The White House statement did not provide details on the contents of the newly discovered records, or when they were located.
State of play: Lawyers for the president said they have now completed the review for additional documents and will "continue to cooperate with the review by the Department of Justice."
- "As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents," Sauber said.
Catch up quick: The White House confirmed Monday that classified documents were found while Biden's personal attorneys were packing files stored in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center, which Biden occasionally used from mid-2017 until the start of his 2020 campaign.
- Biden said that he was "surprised" that the government records were taken to his old office and added that he doesn't know "what's in the documents."
Zoom out: Some Republican lawmakers have tried to connect the Biden documents to the investigation into classified Trump documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, but at least at this point, the two have distinctions.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.