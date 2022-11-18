AG Merrick Garland names special counsel in Trump criminal probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he is appointing veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to oversee the federal criminal investigations into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents.
Why it matters: The appointment of a special counsel is intended to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, and comes three days after Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign.
- The special counsel will take over two of the most explosive investigations involving a former president in modern political history.
- Representatives for Trump did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
Details: Smith will be tasked with prosecuting federal crimes that arise from the investigations, Garland said at a news conference Friday.
- “I am confident that this appointment will not slow the completion of these investigations,” he added.
- “The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate," Smith said in a statement, per MSNBC.
Zoom in: Smith most recently served as a chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, where he investigated war crimes in Kosovo, Garland said.
- From 2010 to 2015, Smith worked with the Justice Department as chief of the public integrity section, where he managed a team of more than 30 prosecutors "who handled public corruption and election crimes cases" in the U.S., Garland said.
- In that position, Smith oversaw the case of former CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling, who was convicted in 2015 of disclosing national defense information and obstructing justice.
- “Mr. Smith is the right choice to complete these matters in an even-handed and urgent manner,” Garland said.
What he said: Garland said Trump's recent 2024 campaign announcement and President Biden's intention to run again made him feel "that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel.
- "Such an important appointment underscores the department's commitment to both independence and accountability and particularly sensitive matters," he said.
Flashback: This is the third time DOJ will have appointed a special counsel to handle matters related to Trump.
- Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russia dominated the first half of his presidency.
- Former Attorney General Bill Barr later appointed special counsel John Durham to investigate allegations of FBI impropriety in the Russia probe.
State of play: DOJ's investigation of whether Trump illegally took government documents containing national security secrets to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida is viewed by experts as the most acute legal threat the former president currently faces.
- A special master has been appointed to review the documents, which the FBI seized after executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August.
- Federal prosecutors have also subpoenaed dozens of Trump allies in DOJ's wide-ranging investigation of efforts to subvert the 2020 election leading up to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
Between the lines: Trump allies, including Republicans in the House who just took the majority in last week's midterms, have accused the Justice Department of a politicized "witch hunt" against the former president. Those allegations aren't likely to subside, even with Garland taking this precaution.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from Garland and additional details about the special counsel.