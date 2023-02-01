DOJ conducting "planned search" of Biden's Rehoboth Beach home

President Biden gives a speech on infrastructure at the West Side Yard on January 31, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Wednesday is conducting a "planned search" of President Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware as part of the ongoing probe into his handling of classified documents.

Driving the news: "Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement.

"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search."

The big picture: The third known search connected to Biden's handling of classified records comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the matter.

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November after the White House discovered classified documents there from Biden's time as vice president, multiple outlets reported Tuesday — a detail that was not previously disclosed publicly by the White House.

The FBI on Jan. 20 conducted a 13-hour search at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden's attorney previously said.

Zoom out: Bipartisan calls for reforms to the classified document system are mounting following the series of discoveries of government records, including at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana last month.

Republican strategists are touting the string of classified document discoveries as a political gift for former President Trump, who is in the midst of his own special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents, despite the cases having clear differences.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.