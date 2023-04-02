Ex Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson running for president

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, speaks before a meeting of the Republican Party of Orange County at the Hilton Orange County in Costa Mesa on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) will run for president in 2024, becoming the latest Republican to launch a campaign for the White House via an announcement on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Driving the news: Hutchinson, who served as Arkansas governor from 2015 to 2023, is the fourth Republican to announce a campaign. Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy are already in the race.

What they're saying: " I'm going to run for President of the United States," Hutchinson told ABC News' Jonathan Karl. "The reason -- I've traveled the country for six months. I hear people talk about the leadership out of our country, and I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts."

"That inspires me when I see everyday Americans just saying, give us good leadership, give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country, and that inspires me. And I believe I can be that kind of leader for America," he said.

Hutchinson added that a formal announcement for his campaign will come later this month in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Hutchinson previously served as a House Representative for Arkansas' 3rd congressional district from 1997 to 2001, and then as the director of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) from 2001 to 2003.

He was the undersecretary in the Department of Homeland Security from 2001 to 2003.

Hutchinson also served as a House Manager during President Clinton's impeachment trial in 1998.

Context: Hutchinson gave no hint of what his campaign platform will be, but called the current political environment in the U.S. one of the "most unpredictable" he's seen in his life.

"My message [is] experience, of consistent conservatism, of hope for our future and solving problems that face Americans, I think that that resonates. "

Hutchinson believes Trump, who was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury, should also drop out of the 2024 race but that there's no constitutional requirement that Trump does so.