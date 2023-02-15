Nikki Haley to formally enter 2024 presidential race

Nikki Haley during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 19, 2022. Photo: Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will announce at a campaign event in South Carolina on Wednesday that she is running for president.

Why it matters: Haley is the second Republican to officially enter the 2024 presidential race and her announcement pits her against former President Trump, who was her boss, in the Republican primary.

Haley, 51, was the U.S. ambassador to the UN under Trump from 2017 through 2018. She was the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.

State of play: Haley soft-launched her campaign on Tuesday with a video that previewed her life and work background.

"Time for a new generation," she tweeted on Tuesday.

"I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants — not Black, not white. I was different," Haley said in the video.

"My mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities. My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America."

"Some look at our past as evidence that America's founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Haley has been hiring key staff members and ramping up fundraising efforts in recent weeks, per CNBC.

She also hinted at a potential presidential bid during a January interview, when she said: "When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things: You first look at, does the current situation push for new leadership?" Haley told Fox News.

"The second question is, am I that person that could be that new leader?"

"Yes, we need to go in a new direction," Haley said. "And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader."

The big picture: Trump announced in November that he was seeking the Republican nomination.

Go deeper... Nikki Haley avoids a Trump nickname on her 2024 launch day