Former President Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April 2023. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday appealed a New York jury's decision this week to hold him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil suit against him.

Why it matters: Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, had been expected to appeal after the jury rewarded Carroll $5 million in damages, and he has publicly mocked her since the lawsuit loss.

The case will now move to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.