15 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump appeals jury's verdict in E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit
Former President Trump on Thursday appealed a New York jury's decision this week to hold him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil suit against him.
Why it matters: Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, had been expected to appeal after the jury rewarded Carroll $5 million in damages, and he has publicly mocked her since the lawsuit loss.
- The case will now move to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.