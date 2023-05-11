Skip to main content
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump appeals jury's verdict in E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit

Jacob Knutson
Former President Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April 2023.

Former President Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April 2023. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday appealed a New York jury's decision this week to hold him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil suit against him.

Why it matters: Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, had been expected to appeal after the jury rewarded Carroll $5 million in damages, and he has publicly mocked her since the lawsuit loss.

  • The case will now move to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

