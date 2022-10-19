Trump sits for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on Oct. 9 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday for a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who alleged that he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Why it matters: The deposition comes after Trump repeatedly attempted to delay the case proceedings.

"We’re pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump’s deposition today," a spokesperson for Carroll's legal team said in a statement. "We are not able to comment further."

The big picture: A federal judge last week said that Trump had already sought to delay the case and he shouldn't be able to "run out the clock." CNN reports.

Trump's team had requested that the court substitute the U.S. government as the defendant or pause proceedings until an appeals court resolves the question of who the defendant should be.

The trial is scheduled for Feb. 6, the New York Times reports.

Carroll also has said that she plans to sue Trump in November under a new state law in New York, called the Adult Survivors Act, which gives adult survivors of sexual misconduct a one-year window to sue, regardless of when the incident occurred.

Catch up quick: Carroll sued Trump in 2019 after he denied her allegation that he raped her in a dressing room of New York's Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.