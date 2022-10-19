Trump sits for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Former President Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday for a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who alleged that he raped her in the mid-1990s.
Why it matters: The deposition comes after Trump repeatedly attempted to delay the case proceedings.
- "We’re pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump’s deposition today," a spokesperson for Carroll's legal team said in a statement. "We are not able to comment further."
The big picture: A federal judge last week said that Trump had already sought to delay the case and he shouldn't be able to "run out the clock." CNN reports.
- Trump's team had requested that the court substitute the U.S. government as the defendant or pause proceedings until an appeals court resolves the question of who the defendant should be.
- The trial is scheduled for Feb. 6, the New York Times reports.
- Carroll also has said that she plans to sue Trump in November under a new state law in New York, called the Adult Survivors Act, which gives adult survivors of sexual misconduct a one-year window to sue, regardless of when the incident occurred.
Catch up quick: Carroll sued Trump in 2019 after he denied her allegation that he raped her in a dressing room of New York's Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.