Trump seeks to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

Former President Donald Trump is seeking to delay proceedings, including his deposition, in the defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, an author who has alleged he raped her in the mid-1990s, according to a letter from his attorney filed in federal court Monday.

Driving the news: Trump's lawyer requested that the court either substitute the U.S. government as the defendant or, "at a minimum," halt proceedings until an appeals court resolves the question of who the defendant should be since he was president when he labeled Carroll a liar following her public accusation.

Trump is scheduled to be deposed on Oct. 19.

The New York Times has reported that if the U.S. government becomes defendant in the suit, it "cannot proceed, because the federal government cannot be sued for defamation."

The other side: Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said last week that "[Trump] should not be permitted to assert at the last minute that he is entitled to avoid a deposition because it remains on appeal."

"It could hardly be clearer that defendant hopes to ‘run out the clock’ until he is elected president again," Kaplan wrote in a letter filed in court Friday.

Catch up quick: Trump has maintained that he did not rape Carroll, who then sued him for defamation in 2019 for labeling her a liar.