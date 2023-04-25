Author E. Jean Carroll arriving at a federal court in New York on April 23. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jury selection began Tuesday for a civil trial over sexual assault and defamation lawsuits brought against former President Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll, who has alleged he raped her in the 1990s.

Why it matters: Carroll's accusation was among dozens of public allegations of sexual misconduct or assault made against Trump over the years, but only a few resulted in litigation and none have gone to trial. Trump has denied the allegations against him.

How did we get here?

Carroll, a writer and longtime advice columnist, first accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in her 2019 book, "What Do We Need Men For?"

In the book, Carroll said a chance encounter between them in 1995 or 1996 turned violent. She alleged that Trump, after inviting her to go shopping at Manhattan's Bergdorf Goodman, pinned her against a wall in a dressing room pulled down her tights, unzipped his pants and sexually assaulted her.

After Trump denied the allegation in 2019, Carroll sued for defamation a few months later — accusing him of damaging her reputation and her career through his denial.

In late 2022, Carroll was allowed to sue Trump for battery after New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows adult survivors of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago, went into effect.

The trial will include Carroll's defamation and sexual assault lawsuits, which Trump has attempted to dismiss.

Trump's lawyers also sought to delay the trial after they learned that Carroll's legal fees have in part been paid by LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

What's at stake in the trial?

Carroll is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for psychological harms, dignity loss, pain and suffering and reputation damage.

For Trump, the trial comes as he is again running for president and amidst several other legal challenges.

Because it's a civil trial, Trump would not be considered a criminal if the jury's verdict is in favor of Carroll, but he could be responsible for paying her millions of dollars in damages.

What to expect from the trial:

Jurors in the trial, which will not be televised, are expected to hear testimony from two other women who have accused Trump of sexually assaulting them.

They are expected to hear the infamous Access Hollywood tape, during which Trump can be heard boasting about sexually assaulting women.

Trump had attempted to exclude the tape and testimonies from evidence, but U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the trial, ruled in March they could be introduced.

Trump has since claimed that what he said on the tape did not reflect his actual behavior with women.

Will Trump testify?

Kaplan previously said Trump was under no legal obligation to testify or attend the trial. The judge said Carroll has also indicated she does not intend to call him as a witness.

Trump's lawyers previously asked Kaplan to instruct jurors that Trump "wishes to appear" at the trial but his presence would be too logistically burdensome on the courthouse and New York City.

Kaplan pushed back on the claimed burden of Trump's appearance and denied the request, saying it was "premature."

What other legal woes is Trump facing?

In addition to Carroll's lawsuits, Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree by a Manhattan grand jury related to 2016 hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

He is under a criminal investigation by a special counsel probing his efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power after the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents after his presidency.

Later this year, an Atlanta prosecutor is expected to announce charging decisions from a wide-ranging investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

