Adult film star Stormy Daniels called the historic indictment of former President Trump "poetic" in a new interview following the New York grand jury's decision to bring charges against him.

Why it matters: The comments mark the most extensive yet from Daniels, who's been in the spotlight over the criminal probe related to an alleged 2016 hush-money payment to her.

Driving the news: “He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before," Daniels said in an interview with The Times, a British daily newspaper. "I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this p---y grabbed back."

“It’s monumental and epic, and I’m proud,” Daniels said.

Catch up quick: Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, first publicly alleged she and Trump had an affair in 2018.

Trump denied the claim but then changed his story about the payment as the situation played out.

Daniels met with prosecutors involved in the investigation into Trump and the hush-money payment earlier this year.

Clark Brewster, Daniels' attorney, tweeted Thursday evening that the indictment is "no cause for joy."

"The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected," Clark Brewster said. "Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law."

Brewster told CNN on Friday that his client wasn't surprised about the indictment.

The big picture: The indictment makes Trump first U.S. president in history — sitting or former — to face criminal charges.

Daniels predicted that the indictment will "continue to divide people and bring them up in arms."

Law enforcement is already bracing for the indictment's after effects, including the potential for large protests.

“Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death,” Daniels added. "There’s the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too.”

Go deeper: Timeline: The probe into Trump's alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels