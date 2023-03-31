Trump indictment is "poetic," Stormy Daniels says
Adult film star Stormy Daniels called the historic indictment of former President Trump "poetic" in a new interview following the New York grand jury's decision to bring charges against him.
Why it matters: The comments mark the most extensive yet from Daniels, who's been in the spotlight over the criminal probe related to an alleged 2016 hush-money payment to her.
Driving the news: “He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before," Daniels said in an interview with The Times, a British daily newspaper. "I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this p---y grabbed back."
- “It’s monumental and epic, and I’m proud,” Daniels said.
Catch up quick: Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, first publicly alleged she and Trump had an affair in 2018.
- Trump denied the claim but then changed his story about the payment as the situation played out.
- Daniels met with prosecutors involved in the investigation into Trump and the hush-money payment earlier this year.
Clark Brewster, Daniels' attorney, tweeted Thursday evening that the indictment is "no cause for joy."
- "The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected," Clark Brewster said. "Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law."
- Brewster told CNN on Friday that his client wasn't surprised about the indictment.
The big picture: The indictment makes Trump first U.S. president in history — sitting or former — to face criminal charges.
- Daniels predicted that the indictment will "continue to divide people and bring them up in arms."
- Law enforcement is already bracing for the indictment's after effects, including the potential for large protests.
- “Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death,” Daniels added. "There’s the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too.”
