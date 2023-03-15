Adult film actress Stormy Daniels met with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office, which is investigating former President Trump over hush money payments made to Daniels, she and her attorney said on social media on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The lawyer, Clark Brewster, tweeted that the two met with prosecutors at the request of the district attorney's office, and that Daniels "responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed."

Between the lines: Her meeting with prosecutors is another indication that Trump may face criminal charges over the payments.

It comes about a week after the district attorney's office invited Trump to testify before a New York grand jury as part of its investigation. The office also questioned Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-personal lawyer, and at least seven other people before a grand jury through the probe.

Background: Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges and received a three-year prison sentence related in part to the $130,000 in payments to Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.

Cohen later alleged that Trump directed him to make the hush money payments during the 2016 presidential election and that Trump later reimbursed him for the payments through the Trump Organization as legal expenses.

Trump has denied the affair. His legal team has also claimed he was "the victim of extortion" in Daniels' lawsuit to void the nondisclosure agreement she signed in exchange for the payments and called the Manhattan district attorney's threat to indict him "simply insane."

The big picture: An indictment against Trump would be unprecedented, as no sitting or former president has ever been criminally charged before in U.S. history.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.