Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen will testify at grand jury, attorney says

Michael Cohen arrives to meet with the Manhattan DA on Feb. 8 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former president Trump's ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen will on Monday appear before a grand jury investigating hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, his attorney confirmed to Axios.

The big picture: Cohen's planned testimony is another sign that state authorities could bring criminal charges against the former president as part of his role in the payments, per the New York Times, which first reported the news.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, headed by Alvin Bragg, has questioned at least seven other people before the grand jury, the Times reported.

Trump's team has previously claimed that he was "the victim of extortion" in the Daniels case and that the Manhattan district attorney's threat to indict the former president "is simply insane."

What they're saying: Cohen has already done 20 interviews with Bragg's office and will appear before the grand jury on Monday afternoon, his attorney, Lanny Davis, told Axios.

"Mr. Cohen will continue to cooperate," Davis said. "We are impressed with Mr. Bragg’s team and its careful and meticulous approach."

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would "decline to confirm or comment."

Meanwhile, Trump was invited to testify before the New York grand jury next week as part of the probe.

Background: Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges and received a three-year prison sentence related in part to the $130,000 in payments to Daniels, whose real name Stephanie Clifford.